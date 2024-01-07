a chicken tagine with clementines – Libération

#chicken #tagine #clementines #Libération

Every weekend, we meet in the kitchen to concoct seasonal dishes. Today, we celebrate the youngest citrus fruit.

She is our ray of sunshine on winter’s taste buds. When you walk through the market every morning, you can’t help but pick a quarter of clementine from a stall and, often, buy a handful. Because the teenager and his father are big consumers of it at all times. At breakfast before the first coffee. In the morning as a little invigorating snack. At lunchtime at 1 p.m. to freshen up your breath, which has been spoiled by a fiery Munster which perfumes the whole dodger. At midnight, one last stop for the road to inspire Levantine dreams.

We like to caress the clementine when we carry it in the pocket of the old M43 jacket. It’s like a little ball of warmth in our hand that reminds us of childhood. And, sometimes, after leaving the metro, we sometimes go and sit on a public bench to slowly taste the youngest citrus fruit while baying. The clementine (Citrus clementina) owes its name to a man of the church, Brother Clément Vital-Rodier (1839-1904), head of cultivation at the Misserghin orphanage, in Algeria. In 1900, he sowed mandarin tree seeds and discovered in his plantation a tree completely different from the others which gave earlier, sweeter and more tart fruits with very fine bark, which the children at the orphanage loved. It would be the first clementine tree, born from a natural hybridization between a mandarin and an orange. The fruit, thanks to its mild flavor, its seedless flesh and its long marketing period, quickly became popular on the Mediterranean coasts (Spain, Morocco, Italy, etc.). In 1925, Corsica planted its first clementine trees.

Mireille Sanchez’s recipe

To celebrate the clementine, we invite you to cook a chicken tagine this weekend, unearthed in Méditerranée, a trip to the kitchens of Mireille Sanchez (1) about whom we have already spoken highly.

For 6 people, you need 6 clementines; 200 g shallots; 6 chicken thighs; 1 tablespoon of oil; 2 teaspoons of powdered coriander; 2 teaspoons of cumin powder; 2 teaspoons of powdered ginger; 2 teaspoons of paprika powder; the juice of a lemon; 2 teaspoons of clear honey; 60 cl of vegetable broth; 1 tablespoon duck fat; 1 tablespoon chopped coriander; 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds; salt and black pepper.

Peel and cut the clementines into quarters. Peel and mince the shallots. In an earthenware or cast iron casserole dish, brown the chicken thighs with the oil and shallots for 4 to 5 minutes. Add the coriander powder, cumin, ginger and paprika, stir with a wooden spoon. Add the lemon juice and honey, salt and pepper to taste, mix well. Bring to the boil, reduce the heat to medium, pour in the vegetable stock, simmer for 25 to 30 minutes, until the meat is very tender. Heat a tablespoon of duck fat in a pan, add the clementine quarters. Fry them for 2 to 3 minutes or until they start to brown. Add them to the casserole, continue cooking for 15 minutes, then sprinkle with chopped coriander and toasted sesame seeds. Serve with mashed potatoes or celeriac, or couscous.

(1) éditions de la Martinière, 55 euros, 2022.