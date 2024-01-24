A child died after choking on a piece of apple at an unauthorized kindergarten in Oradea

#child #died #choking #piece #apple #unauthorized #kindergarten #Oradea

Date of update: 23/01/2024 21:09 Date of publication: 23/01/2024 21:07

Foto: Shutterstock

A one and a half year old child died after choking on a piece of apple at an unauthorized kindergarten in Oradea. The little one arrived at the hospital in serious condition last Thursday and on Tuesday the doctors announced his death.

“Unfortunately, the patient died before 4 p.m. We tried to resuscitate him, but he could not be saved,” Florina Berte, ATI primary doctor, from the Oradea County Hospital, told ebihoreanul.ro.

“At 15:55 the death was declared”, said Lisa Crăiuț, the spokeswoman of the hospital unit.

The circumstances of the incident at the unauthorized kindergarten in Oradea, Happy Kids, triggered a police investigation, initially for personal injury.

“This entity is not found in the school network of educational units in Bihor county, being neither accredited nor authorized. I recommend parents to consult this list on our institution’s website, in order to know the accredited units, both public and private”, declared, last Friday, the general school inspector Horea Abrudan for ebihoreanul.ro.

