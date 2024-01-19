A child is in critical condition after choking on a piece of apple at a “fake” kindergarten in Oradea

#child #critical #condition #choking #piece #apple #fake #kindergarten #Oradea

A one-and-a-half-year-old child is admitted to a hospital in Oradea, in serious condition, after choking on a piece of apple on Thursday in a kindergarten that operates without authorization.

SMURD crews intervened on the scene and provided first aid to the child, who went into cardio-respiratory arrest several times.

“A bronchoscopy was performed and the piece of apple was extracted from the child’s airways. He is currently in a serious condition in the Intensive Care Unit of the Oradea County Clinical Hospital”, said Dr. Hadrian Borcea, head of UPU SMURD Bihor.

The kindergarten is not in the school network of the Bihor County School Inspectorate, that is, it operates without authorization, according to bihon.ro.

“It is a private entity, not registered in the school network. It is most likely a firm or an association. We, at the beginning of each school year, publish on our website the school network of state and private, accredited or authorized educational units. Parents can consult them before enrolling their children in school,” said Chief Inspector Horea Abrudan.

The administrator of the company that manages the care unit, Simona Sitov, said that the documents for the authorization are being prepared.

“Two medical personnel intervened when the unfortunate event happened. We have two medical personnel, if they did not intervene, the child would certainly not be there now. So, he intervened, we have medical personnel. So, from a medical and human point of view, everything possible was done. We notified the SMURD immediately, the parents were notified immediately, and our doctors intervened”, said Simona Sitov.

The facility was closed on Friday. Several parents said they would no longer take their children to that kindergarten.

