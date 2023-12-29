A child wanted to rob the Polgár Tündés

The business woman was affected by what happened.

The Polgár couple’s latest vlog is about their getaway in India. In the recording, they signed in sitting on the rickshaw, but at one point the camera stopped because, according to their report, they were almost robbed. The perpetrator was an eight-year-old child who wanted to take their bags from them. Árpád Polgár stepped in and slapped the boy’s hand.

“I wanted the real face of India and I will get it on day one. They have never tried to rob me before, so I hold my bag and Árpi’s hand all the way to our next destination. Of the thousand faces of India, Delhi quickly showed the most shocking and chaotic one, and my sense of security disappeared. It is not for nothing that Delhi is called the world’s most unlivable and one of the most dangerous cities” – he said after the incident Citizen Elf.

Tünde Polgár and Árpád Polgár (Photo: Instagram)

