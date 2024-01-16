A Chinese company is accused of moving its headquarters to the mountain, 2 hours from the city, to force employees to resign

#Chinese #company #accused #moving #headquarters #mountain #hours #city #force #employees #resign

To get to the service, the employees made a daily four-hour commute, which also included a 3 km walk on mountain paths PHOTO: Shutterstoch

A Chinese company that moved its headquarters from a central district to a mountainous area far from the city is accused by employees of doing so in order to force them to resign without receiving the financial compensation provided for restructuring .

The situation came to light after a former employee, surnamed Chang, recounted his experience at the advertising company in Xian, central China’s Shaanxi Province.

He said that the new headquarters, located in the Qinling Mountains, was extremely far from the city, and the commute was 4 hours round trip. Moreover, the area has limited access to public transport.

“My colleagues who don’t have cars had to take a bus that runs once every three hours and then walk another three kilometers on mountain paths to get to the office”Chang said, according to South China Daily News.

A taxi from the nearest station costs between 50 and 60 yuan ($8), but the company refused to cover the transport costs, he said.

Chang also stated that, in addition, the working conditions at the new headquarters were extremely poor, and the employees did not have access to basic facilities. For example, women had to go to the public toilets in the nearest village, which is a considerable distance away.

Employees who commute by bus have also complained that they walk home in the dark at the end of their shift, always at risk of being attacked by the large number of stray dogs in the area.

Under these conditions, 14 of the more than 20 employees resigned, obviously without receiving compensatory salaries. Only four days after they left they learned that the headquarters had moved back to the city center and the company had hired new staff.

Employees accused the company of intentionally creating the harsh conditions to force them to resign, but its representative, Zhang, dismissed the claims, explaining that the move was only a temporary measure to cut costs.

“The rent in the Central Business District was very high and the new office was being renovated. So we moved there temporarily for a week“, he said. Zhang also stated that the company is considering taking legal action against the former employees because they have damaged the company’s reputation and business could suffer.

On the other hand, the former employees contradicted Zhang, saying that it was never said that the relocation would only be for a week.

“We were told that the period could be very long, until next year. If it had only been a week, I don’t think anyone would have complained”another employee said.

