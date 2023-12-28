A Chinese distillery is creating a new kind of whiskey

#Chinese #distillery #creating #kind #whiskey

There are more than 30 distilleries in the Asian country

A whiskey distillery in China’s Sichuan province is creating a new whiskey that is expected to put China on the map for producers of the drink. De Xuan is produced at the distillery located on Mount Emei. It is a pure malt whiskey that was released on the market on December 12, reports Euronews Bulgaria. The drink claims to combine traditional whiskey making techniques with some Chinese characteristics.

“As for the ingredients, we chose high-quality barley grown in China to use as malt to produce our pure malt whiskey. We also use quality mineral water. Meanwhile, we also developed our own unique single oak cask,” says Yan Tao, master distiller, The Chuan Malt Whiskey Distillery.

As of October 2023, there are more than 30 whiskey distilleries in mainland China. Although China’s spirits market has long been dominated by the traditional Chinese grain spirit baijiu, whiskey has emerged as a strong competitor. According to a beverage market analysis, whiskey consumption in China has grown by 10% over the past 5 years.

“When your economic capabilities reach a certain level, you start looking for your own individuality. Whiskey fits exactly the consumer attitudes of these people. And its quality is very different from that of other alcoholic beverages,” explains Raymond Lee, founder of Single Malt Club China.

According to a survey, more than half of whiskey consumers in the country are between the ages of 18 and 29. For those who want to try The Chuan, it is available in China for around US$124.

