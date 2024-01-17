A Chinese expert pointed out the reasons why the United States is so confident in its support for Taiwan

#Chinese #expert #pointed #reasons #United #States #confident #support #Taiwan

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

Taiwanese voters cast their ballots for a new president on Saturday. He elected representative of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Vice President Lai Ching-te. His victory not only marks the continuation of the party’s eight-year rule, but also reflects the concern of the Taiwanese people about growing pressure from China.

According to Bloomberg news agency polls, Lai Ching-te won the election with more than 5.5 million votes. votes (40.1%), i.e. almost a million votes ahead of Hou You-ih, the candidate of the other main political party Kuomintang, who received 4.6 million votes. votes (about 33.5%). The third candidate of the Taiwan People’s Party, Ko Wen-je, received more than 3.6 million. votes, i.e. about 26.5 percent.

The island’s vote has already irked Beijing, which said over the weekend that the vote results “will not hinder China’s inevitable trend towards unification” and condemned US-Taiwan contacts.

Lai Ching-te will not avoid deliberations about what steps to take next in Taiwan’s relations with China. It is also unclear what Washington, Taiwan’s main partner, will do to prevent further escalation of tensions. He will need to balance his relations with Beijing and Taipei.

/Scanpix/Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$