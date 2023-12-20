A Chinese robot launched unknown objects into orbit — ČT24 — Czech Television

#Chinese #robot #launched #unknown #objects #orbit #ČT24 #Czech #Television

A Chinese robotic aircraft with an unknown mission has been in orbit since mid-December. According to amateur astronomers, it emits smaller objects.

China’s Shenlong robotic spacecraft, translated as Divine Dragon, is currently on its third space mission. It launched six unidentified objects into orbit shortly after launch. Precisely because China has not announced what they are, they have become the target not only of curious amateur astronomers, but also of the United States Space Force.

China launched the unmanned aircraft on Dec. 15, launched into space from a spaceport in northwest China by a Long March 2F rocket, the same machine used to carry astronauts into space. The Chinese media have not even published photos of the Shenlong aircraft yet.

What is known about them – and what is not

“The test probe will work in orbit for a period of time and then return to the planned landing site in China,” China’s state-run New China News Agency said. “During this period, verification of reusable technologies and space science experiments are scheduled to be conducted to provide technical support for the peaceful use of space.”

The US Department of Defense gave the objects banal designations A, B, C, D, E and F. More about them was reported by the website Space.com, which was based on the analyzes of amateur astronomer Scott Tiley. According to him, the objects are following their parent craft. And yet they broadcast. A in particular emits signals reminiscent of those from Shen-lung’s past missions. D and E, on the other hand, emit “empty” signals, i.e. just a kind of noise that does not contain any data. This transmission is not continuous, the signal appears only occasionally, and moreover it is intermittent.

The Shenlong spacecraft behaved similarly on its previous missions in space. Also in September 2020 and August 2022, it released a small object of unknown nature. At the time, analysts speculated that they could be service modules or small satellites that could track the aircraft.