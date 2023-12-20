A Chinese spacecraft placed six unknown objects into orbit. Some of them communicate with each other

#Chinese #spacecraft #unknown #objects #orbit #communicate

China has confused everyone again

He has an experimental craft in orbit

And with it six unknown objects

Four days after taking off on its third mission in history, the top-secret Shenlong space plane placed six unknown objects into Earth orbit. And some of them send signals, the researchers found.

China’s Shenlong spacecraft

Beijing is actively developing its national space program. It develops meteorological, communication and navigation satellites, as well as technologies for lunar exploration. In 2019, China became the first country to land a spacecraft on the far side of the Moon. But the ambitions of the Asian dragon certainly do not end there.

A few days ago, China launched its Shenlong (translated as Divine Dragon) experimental aircraft into space again. After several days in space, this spacecraft placed six unknown objects in Earth’s orbit. Amateur astronomers keep a close eye on them all and have found emissions coming from some.

The six mysterious objects have been designated as Object A, B, C, D, E, and F. According to amateur astronomer Scott Tilley, Object A appears to be emitting signals reminiscent of the emissions emitted by objects placed in orbit by the Chinese spacecraft on previous missions.

“The emission from Object A or its immediate vicinity is reminiscent of the earlier radiation from the Chinese ‘Wingman’ spacecraft in that the signal is modulated by a limited amount of data,” Tilley told the expert website Space.com.

“There is speculation that the emission from Object A may be coming from (it) a nearby object, but this is a conjecture that is not based on any evidence that I am aware of. However, the specific modulation of these signals is unique and has only been observed from previous Chinese space missions using the 2280 MHz frequency.”

Objects try to communicate with each other

“Something we should watch for are the close encounters of Object A with Objects D and E. Objects D and E are in fairly elliptical orbits, while Object A orbits in a nearly circular orbit. Over the next few days there will be a close approach to these objects at perigee.”

This is not the first time China’s space program has caused such uproar. In May this year, the Chinese spacecraft docked several times in orbit to an unknown object. The classified object in question has been named by LeoLabs experts as Object J and is believed to be a spy satellite that broke free from the craft during the mission.

LeoLabs, which specializes in tracking satellites and space debris around Earth, said at the time that it had observed several “large maneuvers” and repeated dockings with Object J.

