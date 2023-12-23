A Christmas Eve in the rain

Rain will be there during Christmas Eve

Lady Rain will be our friend this Christmas Eve. A thundery downpour is expected.

Little Jesus will be welcomed in the rain. People wishing to go out during Christmas Eve and the afternoon of December 25 should bring rain protection, such as a raincoat or umbrella. A stormy downpour is expected on the night of December 24, the time when Christians will welcome baby Jesus. As much as we are currently going through the summer time of the year, rain should not come as a surprise. “Rain would be heavy in the northwest and northern parts of the country during the night of December 24. This would extend over the Central Highlands for the afternoon of December 25,” according to a forecaster with the Directorate General of Meteorology, and the latter notes that locally stormy showers could be observed in the Analamanga region, the night of the feast of the Nativity.

Preparing is therefore necessary to have a healthy Christmas. The sky will be covered with clouds, and precipitation is expected in the Sofia, Boeny, Melaky, Betsiboka, Alaotra-Mangoro, Atsinanana, Vatovavy, Fitovinany, Atsimo-Atsinanana regions and in the Highlands on the night of December 24. It is because of the presence of these clouds that rain will be abundant during this festival. Also one of the reasons why some Churches bring forward the start time of mass for Christmas Eve. On the other hand, the temperature will be unchanged for the majority of the country. For the day of December 24 as well as the night, the temperature will vary from 18° Celsius to 28° Celsius.

Thundershowers

However, the rain will be less calm in the morning, if it will recur towards the afternoon.

“The afternoon of December 25 promises to be rainy,” according to the Weather forecast bulletins. Picnicers and families wishing to leave the house for these holidays should therefore be careful and also prepare themselves so as not to get wet. The rain will continue to fall this Monday, more precisely in the central, central-eastern, northwest, northern and northeastern parts of the island. The southern part of the country will not be affected by this meteorological activity. The weather will remain dry in the coming days in this part of the Big Island.

Miora Raharisolo