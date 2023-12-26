A Christmas far from political noise

A packed church during the celebration of the Feast of the Nativity

The Christmas party passed peacefully and far from the heated political debates this year. Political actors and the population are experiencing a political truce during this period.

Christmas magic. The December 25 celebration generally passed peacefully in the capital. The time to indulge in celebrations, controversies, scandals and political debates was put aside and the actors for the most part lent themselves to the game of wishes and wishes on social networks. As a symbol, only Andry Rajoelina, the President of the Republic was out for the Christmas weekend with the opening to the general public of the Ambohitsorohitra Palace grounds on Saturday evening followed by the distribution of gifts for those who were present on the Antaninarenina side.

The next day, he went out to Ambatobe, the neighborhood where he lives, to meet his neighbors. He promises once again to get closer to the population and to prioritize social and human capital, as he has been saying for some time. “I like to be alongside the people, that’s why I am here with you today,” he explained in Ambohitsorohitra on Saturday. He also promises to make Ambatobe a model “fokontany”. And the Malagasy president celebrated Christmas Day with the children of Akamasoa Andralanitra.

A truce which can be beneficial for all political actors in the country as well as for the people given that the political climate in recent months has been quite stifling with the presidential election and hot issues within various institutions of the Republic. It is noticeable that this semblance of truce continues until the end of the end-of-year and New Year festivities. Beyond this period, it is logical that the actors resume their activities, whether on the regime or opposition.

Calm before the storm

The appointment of the Prime Minister and the formation of the government remains the first duty of the Rajoelina administration at the start of next year. Note that the government of Christian Ntsay submitted its resignation during the last Council of Ministers, a resignation accepted by the President of the Republic. However, until the new government is formed, the current one continues to manage current affairs. The case of the National Assembly also remains a duty for the Executive. The confusion that has reigned there for some time may be one of the reasons why the name of the new Prime Minister has not yet been revealed since it is up to the majority parliamentary group in the Lower House to propose a name for the head of government. . Currently, it is the IRD, the orange group which dominates in Tsimbazaza. Domination which has been shaken since members changed colors and others were excluded from the group.

The opposition, especially the former presidential candidates, have been quite discreet since well before the holiday season. A silence translated by some as a boost to bounce back better next year. And by others as the calm before the storm of a possible split caused by an internal leadership war in order to become the sole leader of the opposition. In any case, during their previous media outings, the members of the collective declare that they are always united and that the fight continues and will even gain momentum.

For their part, the people are breathing after several months of intense politics. This truce bodes well, especially since the upcoming elections, including the municipal and legislative elections, are all the more important than the presidential election of November 16. The time has now come to digest Andry Rajoelina’s victory for the part of the population who did not choose him and those who simply did not express their choice. For those who saw their candidate win the race for the supreme office, it is time to concentrate on the next elections which are called local elections.

Ravo Andriantsalama