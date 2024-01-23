A city in Romania could completely disappear from the map as soon as possible – News by sources

#city #Romania #completely #disappear #map #News #sources

Few people know that in Romania there is a city that is constantly shrinking. Day by day, its dimensions are decreasing, causing concern among specialists. There is a fear that this city may completely disappear from the map in the near future.

It is about Mizil. The town in Prahova County is shrinking, literally. In recent times, it has lost 14,000 hectares of its surface, which is a cause for concern for those who live there, but also for specialists.

Shrinking at a brisk pace

What is truly amazing is the fact that this area of ​​land has been lost at a rapid rate. In the last 17 years, the small town of Prahova has become smaller and smaller, according to official data.

As noted in the Atlas of Marginalized Urban Areas in Romania, the layout of the city of Mizil is not complex at all. In fact, it is typical for such a city on the “way to disappear”, writes fanatik.ro.

Geographically, Mizil has several easily recognizable areas, including the slum area and the central area. Also noteworthy is the area dedicated to social housing or abusively occupied buildings.

The same document also addresses the subject of the roads in Mizil, which represent a real danger. The infrastructure here is poor and the access roads are not built according to safety standards at all. This is why, in Mizil, most of the roads are built of ballast.

Without a doubt, a very important factor for the development and sustainability of a city over time is the demographic index. Closely related to this is the economic and social index.

Considering that Mizil is on the verge of disappearing from the map, it is obvious that these factors have been neglected. Due to the fact that there is an aging of the population, the size of the city of Mizil is also shrinking.

The Monowi example

However, not only the city of Mizil attracted the attention of specialists. In the world, there is a city that is inhabited by only one person. It is about Monowi, a city located 8 kilometers from South Dakota, informs fanatik.ro.

The only resident of Monowi is 84 years old and, as expected, he holds all the offices in the town. He is mayor, librarian and including bartender.