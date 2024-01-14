A close US ally, why do Arab countries like Saudi join Russia?

#close #ally #Arab #countries #Saudi #join #Russia

Sunday, 14 Jan 2024 11:00 WIB

Arab Saudi officially announced that they had officially joined BRICS, the organization whose members are Brazil, RussiaIndia, Chinaand South Africa on Tuesday (2/1).

Saudi Arabia is one of the countries that is close to the US. Therefore, Saudi joining the economic cooperation bloc which includes China is considered to make Uncle Sam’s country nervous. This unrest cannot be separated from the geopolitical competition that occurs between the two.

So, why is an Arab country like Saudi joining Russia-China even though it is actually a close US ally?

International Relations Academic at the University of Indonesia, Shofwan Al Banna, believes that currently the country is preparing for a post-oil future. He saw that Saudi intended to strengthen its economy by diversifying.

Apart from this, he views that currently the world order has shifted from unipolar, dominated by the US, to multipolar.

“The unipolar world under the US is almost over, replaced by a multipolar world where other countries, including those in BRICS, play an increasingly important role,” said Shofwan.

The joining of Saudi has indeed shifted the map of power in the world, especially in the region. Even so, Shofwan views that the impact of this decision will occur gradually.

He stated that the US would view Saudi as an entity that had now left its orbit of influence. This will of course have consequences that will later be taken by the US.

“This could lead to two things. First, the US is trying to get closer to Saudi by offering various things such as limited weapons which have so far been offered. Second, the US will discipline Saudi,” explained Shofwan.

Considering that Saudi is one of the US partners in oil commodities, Shofwan sees that this incident will result in the US no longer seeing Saudi as a stable source of oil. He also explained the possibility of a new war created by the US to gain other access to petroleum.

“Because oil from Saudi Arabia is no longer a stable and certain supply, the US needs more access. How to do it? Yes, by involving itself in various conflicts that will enable it to gain and control access to new energy,” concluded Shofwan.

While singing, the International Relations academic at Padjadjaran University also saw that this was a step by Saudi to reduce its dependence on petroleum commodities, which were running out over time.

“Saudi is aware that dependence on state income from petroleum needs to end,” said Reza.

He saw that joining Saudi would make his country increase its bargaining power against one of its big partners, namely the US.

Reza saw that Saudi’s joining opened the doors of other opportunities, namely the bond between BRICS and the OIC, the Arab League and the NAM. He believes this could result in this group of countries being able to create a new global agenda.

He based this argument on the basis of BRICS which has 40% of the world’s population.

One of the interesting potentials that Reza sees is the potential for BRICS to become a pressure on the United Nations (UN). He said that the UN is currently dominated by countries that have a certain civilizational pattern.

Currently, the Permanent Members of the UN Security Council consist of the PRC whose civilization is China. Apart from that, there are the US, England, France, and Russia, whose civilizations are Christian, Greek, and Roman, and are White. There is no Hindu civilization, even though this religion has more than 1 billion followers. “There is no Islamic civilization whose followers exceed 1 billion,” explained Reza.

