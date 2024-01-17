A cloud cluster in the Mozambique Channel

The cloud cluster in the Mozambique Channel is unlikely to develop into a cyclone.

The rain falls without interruption in the northwest of Madagascar. “The rain has been falling since last night. It has not stopped until now,” says Jean Valérien Rakotonandrasana, mayor of the urban commune of Ambato Boeny, yesterday afternoon. A cloud cluster, present in the Mozambique Channel, brings abundant precipitation to the north of the island. “The cloud cluster is approaching Madagascar. It could land in the Melaky region this night (editor’s note, yesterday). Absolute vigilance (editor’s note, red) for heavy rains is required in the Sofia, Melaky, Boeny regions, and in the districts of Ambilobe, Ambanja, and Nosy Be”, indicates Lovandrainy Ratovoarisoa Andriambelomasinasolo, forecaster with the forecast service weather forecast in Ampandrianomby yesterday. This cloud cluster would continue to move eastward. Thus, the heavy rain warning (editor’s note: yellow) is also in force for the regions of Betsiboka, Alaotra Mangoro, Analanjirofo and the districts of Toamasina I and II. No risk for the Highlands.

“The probability of this cloud cluster evolving into a cyclone is low, following its rapid landing on earth. However, the system is closely monitored,” notes the Directorate General of Meteorology. These heavy rains could trigger landslides, river flooding, and flooding in the north of the island. Until yesterday afternoon, no damage was reported in the Sofia and Boeny regions. River levels would, however, begin to rise.

Miangalya Ralitera