A collection of the best docking stations in 2024

Docking stations are becoming more and more popular. Because it is one way that you can add various ports. to your machine. Let’s take a look at which models we have selected for you to see.

Best Docking station in 2024

The best docking stations can solve your laptop connectivity problems. Meanwhile, it keeps your devices charged when you need to leave the office. Many of the best laptops on the market today are so small that they cannot contain many ports.

Although you can add hubs, dongles, and adapters to your workflow. But a more elegant and permanent solution is a docking station. I’ve compiled a list of the best docks currently available. With options for Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB-C connectivity, we’ve tested every one of these laptop docks. And we have a clear idea of ​​what works and what doesn’t for most people. Here are the best laptop stands you can buy today.

Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station

The Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station is the best Thunderbolt 4 dock for most users. It has a long warranty for a price you can afford. The Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station also comes with 10 downstream ports that support dual 4K monitors at 60Hz per display. The Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station now has The price has dropped significantly since its launch.

The Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station is an upgrade from the original SD5700T, bringing better compatibility with Windows and Mac platforms. It’s also a top choice. Our pick when it comes to the best dock with Thunderbolt port, it’s built with an aluminum material that helps dissipate heat. Although the plastic faceplate feels a little un-premium to some users compared to other metal stands, But at least it’s a dock designed to work horizontally on your desk (you also have the option to allow the Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station to work vertically). which will free up more space on your desk)

The Thunderbolt 4 host port is on the front and there are two additional downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports. The Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station also has four USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio. and an SD UHS-II card reader. For a total of 11 ports, the Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station can accommodate a variety of accessories. Including connecting external monitors, headsets, removable storage devices and inputs. The dock also sends up to 96W of charging power back to the notebook host. This port also supports dual 4K displays running at 60Hz each.

Kensington offers a three-year warranty. While other manufacturers of connected devices Many offer only a one- or two-year warranty. Considering the price has dropped significantly since its launch. Just make sure your notebook has a Thunderbolt 4 or USB4 port to get the most out of the Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station.

Satechi Dual Dock Stand

Satechi Dual Dock Stand is a component that makes your notebook more usable than ever. It comes with an SSD storage enclosure, and the dock has a variety of ports. Of course, it supports connecting two external monitors up to 4K@60Hz simultaneously. The Satechi Dual Dock Stand provides SSD speeds of up to 10Gbps with NVMe drive and is comfortable on your wrist thanks to its ergonomic design. Teacher’s class

Satechi’s Dual Dock Stand is a slim option with few practical uses. First and foremost is the wedge-shaped USB-C dock, which has nine ports along the back edge including Gigabit Ethernet, USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), DisplayPort 1.4, dual HDMI 2.0, USB-C 3.2 (Gen 1), USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2) and USB -C with power delivery up to 75W

The dock connects to your notebook with a fixed host cable, which includes dual USB-C ports. Both of these inputs are required to connect to your notebook. Therefore, Windows, Mac, or Chrome devices that have only one USB-C port will not work with the Satechi Dual Dock Stand. The reason the Satechi Dual Dock Stand requires additional connectivity is that the bottom of the Satechi Dual Dock Stand has a box. For inserting a built-in M.2 NVMe SSD, which supports a maximum SSD storage size of the standard 2280 and also comes with a maximum transfer speed of 10Gbps, which is considered an additional feature that many people like. People will probably like it.

The Satechi Dual Dock Stand supports up to dual 4K displays at 60Hz each, either as dual HDMI or one via HDMI and one via DisplayPort. The final trick is the Satechi Dual Dock’s wedge design. The Stand is intended to be used as a stand for your laptop, giving you easier typing and a more comfortable viewing angle. Another advantage is that the Satechi Dual Dock Stand doesn’t take up any extra space on your desk.

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock is the most powerful dock yet. This makes it ideal for power users who need lots of connectivity with great performance. With a wide range of capabilities, its price is quite expensive. But it’s worth the money, especially for professionals using Windows, Mac, or Chrome devices.

The CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock is the evolution of the TS3 Plus’ Thunderbolt 4 and remains the ultimate notebook dock for power users. The CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock features two downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-C 3.2. 3 (Gen 2) ports, 5 USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2) ports, DisplayPort 1.4, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm audio combo, 3.5mm audio in/out, and standard SD/microSD card reader. UHS- II and an extra Thunderbolt 4 port for notebook hosts as well. All in all, the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock has a total of 18 ports covering all connectivity.

All ports are constructed from a solid piece of aluminum with side bars. It is designed to dissipate heat better than before. The unit has a soft pad on one vertical end, but CalDigit uses a removable rubber pad to mount the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock horizontally. And, of course, the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock has a lock slot. Kensington is included.

Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station (13-in-1)

Anker’s Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station (13-in-1) is ideal for notebooks that don’t have Thunderbolt 4, but it also comes with a variety of ports. The Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station (13-in-1) 1) The host can be charged up to 85W and is housed in a sleek, upright package that will free up more space on your desk than ever before.

The Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station (13-in-1) is a relatively compact device with a variety of connectivity options for Windows and Mac notebooks. It has two USB-A data ports, another USB-A port. with 7.5W charging, two downstream USB-C ports (one with 7.5W charging), one USB-C host port with up to 85W power for your notebook, SD and microSD card reader UHS -I standard, Gigabit Ethernet, DisplayPort, 3.5mm audio and dual HDMI 2.0

As long as your laptop’s USB-C port supports DP 1.4 alt mode, you’ll get support for three FHD displays at 60Hz each, support for dual QHD displays at 60Hz each, or support for one display. Single 4K output at 60Hz Plastic body This is different compared to some high-end options, so the Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station (13-in-1) doesn’t provide good cooling. However, it still has a high standard of construction that really suits its premium price.

Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma

The Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma relies heavily on Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. With three TB4 downstream ports and many other useful connections, the Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma’s exclusive feature is customizable RGB underbody lighting. This event gamers should not miss.

Razer has a strong presence in the world of gaming and the Chroma RGB lighting beneath the sleek black device is sure to captivate users. The fact that the device uses the new Thunderbolt 4 dock technology makes it a great choice for notebook gamers. Reviews of the Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma Many sources are praising the Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock. Chroma is the same sound. If you don’t like the RGB lights on the device, you can also choose to turn them off.

The Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma has four Thunderbolt 4 ports (one reserved for notebook hosts), three USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), Gigabit Ethernet, a UHS-II SD card reader, and audio connectivity. 3.5mm Unfortunately, the Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma doesn’t have a native video port for you to use. That’s because the Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma has so many Thunderbolt 4 ports that, if used simultaneously, they might not work. How suitable is it? Even so, you can still use the Thunderbolt 4 ports to connect up to two 4K monitors at 60Hz using a Thunderbolt 4 connection only.

The host notebook can receive up to 90W of charging power to stay charged, and even the USB-A port can charge accessories. The Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma is available in Mercury White, which will be muted in terms of lighting. RGB out

CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock

The CalDigit TS3 Plus is much more affordable than the new TS4, although it can’t take advantage of the full potential of notebooks that connect as standard to the dock via the Thunderbolt 4 port. Even so, the CalDigit TS3 Plus is still a top choice. For notebooks using USB-C or Thunderbolt, with a total of 15 ports and up to 85W charging power.

It’s no surprise that we recommend the CalDigit TS3 Plus despite its older model. But believe me, it is very much worth the price paid. The reason is because there are many The media has come out to say that the CalDigit TS3 Plus can be used for a long time, such as up to 4 years, without any signs of failure. The fact that it supports Thunderbolt 3 means it may not be as fast as the newer models currently available. It’s still good enough to use (it’s still compatible with Thunderbolt 4, though, with reduced bandwidth). Still, the CalDigit TS3 Plus’s price is almost half the price of the CalDigit model. The TS4 Plus is considered a nice-to-use version of the CalDigit TS3 Plus.

The TS3 Plus has one Thunderbolt 3 downstream port and another for notebook host with up to 85W charging power. It also comes with connectivity ports like five USB-A 3.1, DisplayPort 1.2, two USB-C 3.1. , Gigabit Ethernet, SP/DIF, 3.5mm audio in and out, and a UHS-II SD card reader. And with support for dual 4K displays at 60Hz each, there’s an ideal connection for Most workflows require more than one screen to work.

The wavy aluminum frame helps with heat dissipation and overall the CalDigit TS3 Plus is smaller than the new TS4. Like the TS4, the CalDigit TS3 Plus has a rubber base for vertical use. It has an additional removable base for horizontal use.

Dell Dual Charge Dock

Dell’s Dual Charge Dock is ideal for those who like to keep their phone nearby when working with their laptops. The Dell Dual Charge Dock’s stand hides the Qi wireless charging support and dock. Notebook stands have the appropriate connectivity to support most workflows.

Dell introduced the Dual Charge Dock (HD22Q) in 2022, and since then it’s been a popular choice for people who want to keep an eye on their phone while working on their notebook. The front of the stand has a cloth-covered upright phone stand that can charge any device. Any device that is compatible with the wireless Qi standard

The dock can support up to 12W fast charging in this manner, and it can also send power back to the connected notebook at up to 90W. The downside to the Dell Dual Charge Dock is that The same thing is that the device has a cable to supply power directly to the Dual Charge Dock, which if the cable has problems, you may have to buy a whole new dock. It’s good that Dell took the time to fix it. Guaranteed for up to 3 years.

The expansion dock is located on the back of the unit. With a multitude of ports including USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), four USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), Ethernet, DisplayPort 1.4, and HDMI 2.1, you can run two 4K displays at 60Hz in Each screen can

HP Thunderbolt Dock G4

The HP Thunderbolt Dock G4 is the best choice for professionals and IT departments. It comes with enterprise-grade tools. This is followed by more power options for mainstream notebooks and workstations. The part that will not be talked about is that the dock has ports that will cover the needs of most people very well.

HP’s Thunderbolt Dock G4 is probably the best choice for professionals with a remote device management tool. In addition to supporting Intel vPro active management, you also get PXE boot, Wake-on-LAN, MAC address ingestion, and device management with eTag technology. Plus, it’s packed with With HP security features like Sure Start to keep your notebook more secure.

HP makes a version that can deliver up to 120W of power, which is suitable for most consumers, but HP also has a higher power option at 280W specifically for use with remote workstations. The 120W version can supply Up to 100W of charging power can be delivered to the host, while the 280W model can deliver up to 230W to handle discrete GPUs and more powerful workstation-class CPUs. The cube design has rounded corners. Most of the ports are on the back edge.

The back edge has USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), Ethernet, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 3.2 (Gen 1), two DisplayPort 1.4, and HDMI 2.0 ports. There’s also a USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1) port. 1) One port on the side of the dock has a Kensington lock slot for added security. In the HP Thunderbolt Dock G4 review, it was noted that the HP Thunderbolt Dock G4 has a one-year warranty if anything goes wrong. This usually happens, which is a bit much for the HP Thunderbolt Dock G4’s relatively high price.

Source: xda, thereviewdaily