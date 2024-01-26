A Colorful, Chaotic Twin-Stick Shooter Now Available! – That’s Gaming

#Colorful #Chaotic #TwinStick #Shooter #Gaming

Super Rare Games and Whale Peak Games today launch their latest game ‘Go Mecha Ball’, a vibrant, asymmetrical arcade-style twin-stick shooter. The game is now available on Steam, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

‘Go Mecha Ball’ combines roguelite elements with bouncing, pinball-like physics for an adrenaline-filled journey through dynamic and varied playgrounds. Players are challenged in a futuristic, bouncy duel against rogue AI. The neon-lit backgrounds and colorful 3D platforms set the stage for energetic twin-stick shooter battles, with pinball-style physics encouraging acrobatic maneuvers and crazy strategies. Players can bounce on vibrant bumpers, soar into the air above giant fans, or boost their way up ramps, making for unique and kinetic movements.

Players can harness the power of four individual, armed mechs, each with its own arsenal of weapons, skills and upgrades that can be picked up between runs. This promotes roguelike progression through vibrant and exciting levels. With a variety of more than 25 tools designed for mass destruction, discover how more than 20 quirky skills personalize the experience of every fun and frantic robot shootout. Supported by a unique and interactive soundtrack, the chaos is heightened with every shot, impact and interaction, reflected in an immersive and exciting symphony for every player.

What makes Go Mecha Ball special?

Action-packed twin-stick shooter with arcade roguelite elements.

Experience the duality of running and shooting like a mech, or rolling and bouncing like a ball.

Navigate dynamic arena playgrounds with a mix of rolling, bouncing, jumping and bounding.

Conquer four diverse worlds full of unique enemies and obstacles.

Arm yourself with a versatile arsenal of more than 25 destructive tools.

Unleash more than 20 quirky and devastating abilities to dominate your enemies.

Enhance your mechs with a comprehensive range of over 50 upgrades, for a truly personalized combat experience.

‘Go Mecha Ball’ promises an exciting experience full of color, chaos and creativity. Don’t miss your chance to play this unique twin-stick shooter now!

