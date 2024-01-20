A colossal document, dating back to 1939, was found in a village newspaper/ PHOTO – Source news

#colossal #document #dating #village #newspaper #PHOTO #Source #news

It is about a school record of a 7th grade student in the school year 1939-1940. The information and the document were published by Oana Urse, insurance consultant.

Oana Urse claims that the document was found in a newspaper of the village of Șona (the village painted by master Câltia) and notices how in Romania, in 1940, a student with such complexity was evaluated.

“What is noted in this and how:

The child’s social status, if a sibling has died, how many he sleeps with in the room or bed, how he sleeps and eats, what extracurricular interests he has and what profession would suit him.

What is the student’s psychological profile… here are the headings: intellect (intelligence, attention, memory, imagination): temperament (reaction speed, sensitivity, work power, diligence, cheerfulness): personality and character (uninfluenceable, sociable, camaraderie, honesty, kindness, sense of justice, leadership, state of mind)

The school situation divided into categories (health education, mind education, artistic education, moral-religious education) which are scored individually or as knowledge groups”.

Also Read:  Laszlo Tokes: Hungarians from Transylvania have become among the endangered ethnic groups of Europe / What is said about Ciolacu, AUR and Iohannis

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

VOLLEYBALL – DISAPPEARANCE – Maurille Rakotofahatelo is gone
VOLLEYBALL – DISAPPEARANCE – Maurille Rakotofahatelo is gone
Posted on
Index – Abroad – They would support Ukraine in a different way: Paris and Berlin are tense
Index – Abroad – They would support Ukraine in a different way: Paris and Berlin are tense
Posted on
Massive increase in imports threatens Portuguese cheeses – Agriculture and Fisheries
Massive increase in imports threatens Portuguese cheeses – Agriculture and Fisheries
Posted on
Alfa Romeo Alfetta GT was yet another direct hit by Giugiaro
Alfa Romeo Alfetta GT was yet another direct hit by Giugiaro
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News