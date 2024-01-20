A colossal document, dating back to 1939, was found in a village newspaper/ PHOTO – Source news

#colossal #document #dating #village #newspaper #PHOTO #Source #news

It is about a school record of a 7th grade student in the school year 1939-1940. The information and the document were published by Oana Urse, insurance consultant.

Oana Urse claims that the document was found in a newspaper of the village of Șona (the village painted by master Câltia) and notices how in Romania, in 1940, a student with such complexity was evaluated.

“What is noted in this and how:

The child’s social status, if a sibling has died, how many he sleeps with in the room or bed, how he sleeps and eats, what extracurricular interests he has and what profession would suit him.

What is the student’s psychological profile… here are the headings: intellect (intelligence, attention, memory, imagination): temperament (reaction speed, sensitivity, work power, diligence, cheerfulness): personality and character (uninfluenceable, sociable, camaraderie, honesty, kindness, sense of justice, leadership, state of mind)

The school situation divided into categories (health education, mind education, artistic education, moral-religious education) which are scored individually or as knowledge groups”.