A company related to Telematic Interactive Bulgaria will organize online betting in North Macedonia

#company #related #Telematic #Interactive #Bulgaria #organize #online #betting #North #Macedonia

A company related to the online betting company Telematic Interactive Bulgaria will organize the state lottery in Macedonia. This is clear from a company announcement published on the website of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange.

It is clear from the notification that 77 BITS BSC DOO Bitola (limited liability company), registered under the legislation of the Republic of North Macedonia, in which “Telematic Interactive Bulgaria” AD owns 50% of the capital, won an auction for obtaining the right to carry out activities on online betting, organized by the State Lottery of the Republic of North Macedonia.

We remind you that on October 20, 2023 “Telematic Interactive Bulgaria” acquired half of the company. The total cost of acquiring 50% of the company’s capital is MKD 153,750 (Macedonian Denars), the equivalent of which in Euros is 2,500 Euros.

“Telematic Interactive Bulgaria”, which is already worth BGN 200 million, is going to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The company hopes to enter the international financial markets soon

The company behind the Palms Bet casino brand – reported 18% revenue growth to BGN 86.4 million for January-September 2023, compared to BGN 73.5 million for the same period in 2022. Main contributor to overall growth revenues have revenues from casino games, which increased by 21% on an annual basis for the reporting period, to nearly BGN 77 million.

The company maintains a stable profit in the amount of nearly BGN 18 million at the end of September 2023.

The company is increasing its number of active customers for the period January-September 2023 to over 90,100 people, an increase of 22% year-on-year. The average income from one customer remains above BGN 100.

In March 2022, “Telematic” was listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and became the first public Bulgarian company from the gaming industry.

“Telematic Interactive Bulgaria” AD distributes over BGN 10 million dividend at the first general meeting

The company returns over 50% of its profits to investors

Impulse Growth invests in “Telematic” from 2022, investing BGN 350,000 in the company’s initial public offering of shares. The ambition of the majority owners of “Telematic” is for the company to be among the ten largest players in the online betting industry in Europe by 2025, and worldwide by 2030.

The revenues from the activity for the nine months of 2023 of the “Telematic Interactive Bulgaria” AD group are worth BGN 86.4 million, which represents an increase of 18% compared to the same period in 2022.