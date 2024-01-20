A company that owns a large chain of gas stations in Bulgaria has started layoffs

#company #owns #large #chain #gas #stations #Bulgaria #started #layoffs

Shell has begun hundreds of layoffs, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg on Thursday, as the company seeks to create more value through simplification and discipline.

Positions in the low-carbon business will be the first to be eliminated, followed by additional job cuts in the corporate affairs and projects and technology divisions, sources told Bloomberg.

Last year Shell said it planned to cut 15% of 1,300 jobs in its low-carbon solutions business as it scaled back some green energy ambitions and focused on profitable projects, including in the oil and gas sector.

The UK-based behemoth plans to cut 200 jobs in its low-carbon solutions division next year and is also reviewing the future of another 130 positions in the green energy business, which currently employs about 1,300 people, Shell told in October.

In December 2023, the oil giant announced internally a wider plan to cut jobs in other departments as well.