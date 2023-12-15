A consultant explains the truth about preeclampsia

#consultant #explains #truth #preeclampsia

Fatima Yasser wrote Friday, December 15, 2023 05:00 PM

Dr. Amr Hassan, Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Kasr Al-Aini Faculty of Medicine, stressed that the symptoms and causes of preeclampsia must be recognized, and the goal is to preserve the health of the mother and fetus, because this disease or symptom that affects pregnant women causes them to be exposed to high blood pressure, swelling in the body, and albuminuria. Pressure and albumin are factors that help in detecting the injury, and this restriction exposes them to severe constriction of the blood vessels, and exposure to many disorders in the body’s functions, such as the kidneys, liver, and brain.

Hassan pointed out that one of the most important symptoms associated with pregnancy is the swelling that affects the pregnant woman, and it begins in the feet until it reaches the body, hands, and face, and this affects the placenta, which is responsible for nourishing the fetus and supplying it with oxygen and food, and preeclampsia exposes it to clotting and loss of its function, and this affects It affects the growth of the fetus, and may expose it to death.

The obstetrics and gynecology consultant added that pregnant women for the first time, women who are overweight, women who are pregnant with twins, and those suffering from chronic diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes are most at risk of pregnancy-related complications, and therefore they must be careful and recognize the symptoms mentioned above, pointing out that preeclampsia appears. In the last months of pregnancy.

Finally, Hassan explained that recovery from preeclampsia is equivalent to terminating the pregnancy, if the body’s response to regulating high blood pressure or exposure to albumin is not counted, so the symptoms disappear quickly after birth.