A country that was once a peaceful haven has descended into violence

Terrified journalists are forced to kneel in a television studio as attackers hold high-powered weapons to their heads and police officers kidnapped while on duty plead for mercy. These scenes recorded in Ecuador testify to the extent to which this once peaceful haven of Latin America has plunged into violence, writes the BBC.

Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa has ordered the armed forces to restore order in a country that has been rocked by recent unrest that has seen two gang leaders escape from prison, prison guards taken hostage and explosive devices detonated in several cities across the country.

During clashes between criminal gangs and state security forces in Ecuador, inmates at several prisons took 178 prison officers hostage. A total of 158 prison guards and 20 administrative staff are being held hostage by rioting inmates in seven prisons, the prisons administration said on Thursday.

In the most dramatic attack in Ecuador’s largest city of Guayaquil, a group of armed men stormed into the TC TV studio and tried to force one of the presenters to read a message live on air. The gunmen were eventually overpowered by soldiers and arrested, but live video footage of the clash between masked attackers and armed forces while TC workers lay on the floor shocked Ecuadorians.

The latest wave of violence erupted on January 7 when police arrived at La Regional prison in the port city of Guayaquil, where notorious gang leader Adolfo Macías Villamar, better known as Fito, is being held. Their plan was to move Fito to La Roca, a smaller prison in the same complex that is considered safer because it holds fewer inmates. But when the police entered Fito’s cell, they found it empty.

A government spokesman said Fito was secretly tipped off about the impending transfer over Christmas and managed to escape. Exactly when and how he escaped is still unclear, but two prison guards have been charged with helping him escape.

News of his escape sparked riots in at least six prisons across the country, with a number of prison guards taken hostage. Many of the prisons that hold Ecuador’s most notorious gang members are not controlled by the state, guards or security forces, but by the inmates themselves. Individual cells can be rented from inmates who have authority over the prison. Food, drink and drugs can also be purchased from those in charge and smuggled into the prison.

One music video, recorded by Fit’s daughter in September, also featured her father, filmed in a prison yard. This video shows why he did not want to leave La Regional prison. It shows Fito stroking his fighting cock, as well as relaxing with other inmates. His cell is spacious, decorated with eye-catching murals and even boasts its own shower cabin.

Fito leads one of Ecuador’s most powerful prison gangs, Los Choneros. However, there are other inmate gangs that control other prisons.

In some prisons, rival gangs control different cells, occasionally separated only by barbed wire.

Any changes in the balance of power between the gangs or even internal power struggles in these fenced and overcrowded spaces can become deadly. This became clear in 2020, when the previous leader of Los Choneros, Jorge Luis Zambrano, was killed – the gang split, and members of its new branches became mortal enemies of their former comrades. On February 21, 2021, clashes broke out simultaneously between rival gangs in four prisons – 79 prisoners were killed.

Although the death toll seemed shocking at the time, later that year, a gang massacre at the Litoral prison, part of the same Guayaquil complex from which Fito escaped, killed even more, 123 inmates.

In 2021, during an interview Fito gave to Ecuadorian journalists Andersson Boscan and Monica Velasquez, who produce the show Paz o Plomo (Peace or Lead), the gang leader warned that any attempts to transfer him or other gang leaders to La Roca will trigger a “sudden death” scenario in which “all prisons will riot.”

A state of emergency has been declared

Ecuador declared a state of emergency on Monday. Since November, acting President Daniel Noboa has announced a 60-day mobilization and deployment of troops on the streets and prisons of Ecuador. The country’s president announced that a curfew is also being introduced – daily from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

The state of emergency, Noboa said in an Instagram video, would give armed forces soldiers “all the political and legal support” they need to carry out their duties against what he called “narco-terrorists”.

“We will not negotiate with terrorists and we will not rest until we restore peace to all Ecuadorians,” Noboa said.

The 44-year-old, who is said to have been terrorizing other inmates, is believed to have escaped hours before police arrived. Someone probably helped him.

“All state forces are being used to find this extremely dangerous person,” R. Izurieta told national television on Monday. He said the prison system had failed and lamented the “level of infiltration” by criminal gangs.

The leader of the gang has been serving a 34-year prison sentence since 2011 for organized crime, drug trafficking and murder. This is his second escape from prison – he previously escaped in 2013 and was caught after three months.

In an operation involving thousands of security forces, Fito was moved to a maximum-security prison last August following the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. A week before his death, anti-cartel candidate F. Villavicencio said he had received threats from Fito.

Long a peaceful haven between top cocaine exporters Colombia and Peru, Ecuador has seen an upsurge in violence in recent years as rival gangs linked to Mexican and Colombian cartels battled for control.

Gang wars mostly take place in the country’s prisons, where criminal leaders like Fito wield enormous influence. Since 2021, about 460 prisoners have died in such wars, whose bodies are often found chopped up, decapitated or burned.

The outbreak of violence has sparked concern abroad

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “deeply alarmed” by the deteriorating security situation in Ecuador after the government and drug gangs have declared war on each other, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

“The Secretary-General is deeply alarmed by the deteriorating situation in the country and its damaging impact on the lives of Ecuadorians” and “strongly condemns these criminal acts of violence,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The outbreak of violence has sparked concern abroad. UN Secretary General A. Guterres expressed concern, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called the gangs’ actions “a direct attack on democracy and the rule of law.”

Brian Nichols, the top US diplomat for Latin America, said Washington was “deeply concerned” by the violence and kidnappings and pledged to provide assistance and “maintain close contact” with Noboa’s team.

Peru imposed a state of emergency on its border with Ecuador. The Chinese embassy and consulates in Ecuador announced on Wednesday that they are suspending services to the public. France and Russia have warned their citizens not to travel to Ecuador.

Geography and corruption are among the reasons a once-peaceful country has become a hotbed for international organized crime. Ecuador borders the world’s two largest producers of cocaine, Colombia and Peru. The port of Guayaquil, where the drugs are shipped overseas, often in containers of bananas or in legal shipments, is believed to have weaker controls. This has attracted foreign mafias from Colombia, Mexico and Europe and has led to alliances with local gangs fighting brutal wars over lucrative drug routes.