A couple dies in a road accident

The tragedy occurred less than thirty kilometers south of Ihosy, on a straight line

On the way to Sakaraha, a vehicle carrying six members of a family left the road. One of the front wheels broke.

Emotion in Ihosy. A family of six suffered a serious accident. The grandfather, aged fifty-six, was killed instantly. His wife, aged around fifty, died of her injuries after being evacuated to the Ihosy public hospital. In a worrying state, the eldest son was urgently evacuated to Tana aboard an ambulance. A woman and two children are still placed under medical observation. Victim of a skull fracture, one of the children admitted to the hospital is subject to close care.

The accident occurred on national road number 7 on the Ihorombe plateau. Arriving on a straight line about twenty-five kilometers from downtown Ihosy, one of the front wheels of the family vehicle broke. Having become uncontrollable, it spun and left the road. Significant material damage is reported.

Significant damage

The injured family lived in Antananarivo. The decimated couple resided in Ivato. Originally from Sakaraha, the victims were going there to visit relatives for the New Year when the worst happened the morning of the day before yesterday around 9 a.m.

The remains were transported to Sakaraha after observation by local authorities. Furthermore, the wreckage of the light car, reduced to a pile of inextricable scrap metal, was removed by the urban commune of Ihosy which mobilized a vehicle to do so.

While most of the survivors are still on their hospital beds in Antananarivo and Ihosy, in Sakaraha, the family there is preparing the funeral and has informed relatives who do not live there. The cause of the accident appears to be a mechanical failure. The road was clear when the accident occurred and no external element likely to be the cause has been reported. However, the vehicle was traveling at full speed when this dramatic exit from the road occurred.

