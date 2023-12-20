A courier from Sibiu invented an amazing story to steal the money from the parcels. How the goal was scored in the end

#courier #Sibiu #invented #amazing #story #steal #money #parcels #goal #scored

A courier from Sibiu fought himself to stage a robbery. He wanted to justify in this way the lack of more than 11,000 lei, the amount embezzled from the company where he worked.

The 30-year-old man called 112 and reported that he was assaulted by 3 individuals, who took the money he received for the parcels delivered that day.

A police crew and an ambulance were sent to the scene to provide first aid. Later, the alleged victim filed proof that he suffered injuries that required eight days of care.

For more than a week, the police tried to track down the robbers: they picked up and watched the images captured by the surveillance cameras in the area, they looked for witnesses, but to no avail.

Finally, the courier was subjected to a polygraph test because he kept changing his statements. He said he was confused and couldn’t remember the details well.

Read also

It eventually turned out that the whole story was a hoax, and the man admitted that he had self-inflicted the bruises and cuts. Everything, to cover the damage of over 11,000 lei, which was not recovered. The suspect was detained for 24 hours.

Source: Pro TV

Publication date: 20-12-2023 17:23