A court in the US state of Colorado has denied participation in the presidential primaries

#court #state #Colorado #denied #participation #presidential #primaries

The stunning verdict, which Trump’s team has said it will appeal, drew immediate condemnation from Republicans. It applies only to the Colorado primary and is the first in a string of legal proceedings across the country that successfully invoked the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which bars anyone who previously took an oath to protect the country but later became involved in rebellion from holding office.

“A majority of the Court has decided to strip President Trump of his right to serve as President under Article 3 of the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution,” the Colorado Supreme Court said. “Because he is disqualified, it would be illegal under the Colorado Secretary of State’s Election Code to list him as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot.”

A lower court previously ruled that while Trump was clearly involved in the Jan. 6 riots, the office of the president was not included in the list of elected positions affected by the 14th Amendment.

Noah Bookbinder of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, which filed the suit, hailed the latest ruling on social media, calling it a “moment for democracy.”

“It is not only historic and justified, but also necessary to protect the future of democracy in our country. Our Constitution clearly emphasizes that those who break their oath by attacking our democracy are barred from serving in government,” Bookbinder said.

The court stayed its ruling until January 4 in anticipation of an appeal to the US Supreme Court, which Trump’s team immediately said it would seek.

“We will soon file a complaint with the United States Supreme Court and ask that this undemocratic decision be stayed,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung was quoted as saying in the statement.

According to him, a “Democrat-appointed” panel in Colorado allegedly ran a “(George) Soros-funded scheme by a left-wing group to meddle in the election on behalf of fraudster Joe Biden.”

“Democratic leaders are paranoid about President Trump’s growing, commanding lead in the polls. They have lost confidence in Mr. Biden’s failed term and are now doing everything they can to prevent the American voters from throwing them out of power next November,” Cheung asserted.

The Colorado ruling is one of several 14th Amendment lawsuits against Trump across the country.