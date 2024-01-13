A COVID-19 vaccine booster recommended for some in spring 2024

#COVID19 #vaccine #booster #recommended #spring

The recommendation, released Friday, indicates that people aged 65 and older, adult residents of long-term care homes and seniors living in other congregate living settings could receive a new dose of the targeted vaccine against variant XBB.1.5.

The federal advisory committee also says children and adults aged six months and older who are “moderately to severely immunocompromised” due to an underlying condition or treatment could also receive this booster dose.

The Advisory Committee is now publishing this recommendation for the spring to contribute to the planning of public health vaccination programs.

The federal committee says it will be particularly important for Canadians to receive the vaccine targeted against the XBB.1.5 variant if they did not already receive it last fall or this winter.

Three of these vaccines are available in Canada: two messenger RNA vaccines, manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, and one non-mRNA vaccine, manufactured by Novavax. At the beginning of December, only 15% of the Canadian population had received this targeted vaccine against the XBB.1.5 variant.

In Quebec, as of January 9, 17.3% of the total population had received this targeted vaccine since the beginning of October. This figure reached 45.2% among those aged 60 and over, and almost 58% among those aged 80 and over.