A criminal network dismantled in Oued Zem

According to investigations, the first suspect, who is the subject of a national search notice, recorded his victims through video calls and photographed them in compromising positions, while demanding sums of money from them. money in cash and cryptocurrency so as not to publish this content, the same source added, stressing that in-depth investigations made it possible to determine his identity and arrest him in the town of Oued Zem.

The search operations carried out in the home of the first suspect led to the seizure of three mobile phones with digital content confirming the sexual blackmail operations, as well as a light vehicle and a large sum of money suspected of coming from the illicit income of this criminal activity.

Likewise, investigative operations in this case led to the arrest, in the town of Benguerir, of the second defendant and his wife, both managers of four money transfer agencies, for their alleged involvement in the collection of sums of money sent to the first suspect by his victims in return for part of the said sums.

The search operations carried out led to the seizure in their possession of two mobile phones containing digital traces of their relationship with this criminal activity.

The accused were placed in police custody at the disposal of the judicial investigation, carried out under the supervision of the competent public prosecutor’s office, in order to elucidate the ins and outs of this case, determine all of the criminal acts accused of the defendants. and identify the rest of the participants and persons involved in this criminal activity.

