A critical error when charging iPhones! An expert revealed what most people do wrong

Is your iPhone battery draining fast? Perhaps you are unknowingly to blame. A former employee of Apple has revealed a fundamental mistake that probably most people make when charging.

It’s not even evening yet and your cell phone is already dying? Almost everyone knows this scenario. Former Apple employee Tyler Morgan drew attention to a major flaw on Tiktok that is often responsible for iPhones draining faster.

“Don’t charge your phone to 100%. Don’t charge it overnight,” Morgan cautioned. According to him, it is advisable to charge the device to the maximum only if the person will be away all day and will not have the opportunity to do so. But he does not recommend doing it like this every day.

According to experts, it is best to keep the battery between 30 and 80% for optimal performance, rather than constantly fully charging and discharging it, writes the Metro portal. In addition, the life of the battery itself will also be extended.

Extending battery life

In addition, Morgan recommended a few tips that you can use to extend battery life. One of them is to turn off Bluetooth. If you are not using it, it is pointless to have it on. It is also advisable to cancel the automatic updates of applications that often run in the background or the location tracking function.

The high brightness of the display, which can be easily reduced, also consumes a lot of energy. If you don’t want your phone to drain quickly, experts also recommend using airplane or power saving mode.

