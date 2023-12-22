A curator was appointed at SKOK Stefczyk. The Polish Financial Supervision Authority wants “ongoing monitoring”

The Polish Financial Supervision Authority explained that the purpose of this decision is “to ensure ongoing monitoring of the implementation of the assumptions of the recovery program by the Fund and to provide the supervisory authority with up-to-date information in this regard.”

The KNF announcement noted that the appointment of a curator on December 22, 2023 does not limit the activities, powers, duties and scope of responsibility of the Fund and its statutory bodies.

The KNF added that the appointment of a curator does not affect the provision of services by the Fund to its members.

The Commission entrusted the National Cooperative Savings and Credit Union based in Sopot with the function of curator.

SKOKs, i.e. cooperative savings and credit unions, are financial institutions that, despite providing banking services, are not banks (they operate under a separate law on cooperative savings and credit unions), but, like banks, they are subject to the control of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority.

Since 2013, the money of SKOK customers has been protected by the Bank Guarantee Fund (BFG).

By the end of 2022, SKOK im. Stefczyka in Gdynia had to cover PLN 233 million of losses from previous years, and although it earned a net profit of PLN 79 million last year. it had to save itself with membership payments (PLN 54 million) – notes Business Insider.

Last year The Stefczyk Fund in Gdynia sold bad receivables for PLN 96 million, on which it lost PLN 266 million. A year earlier, a similar maneuver resulted in a loss of PLN 263 million – calculates “BI”.

Six KNF members voted for the appointment of a curator, and four members elected to the KNF by the government voted against. Of these four, only one has already been elected by the new government, namely the Minister of Development and Technology.

