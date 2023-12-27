A cyclonic depression is emerging

A suspicious area under surveillance in the Mozambique Channel

A suspicious area is under surveillance in the Mozambique Channel. It could get the ball rolling for the 2023-2024 hurricane season.

Towards an eventful end of the year? The first depression of the 2023-2024 hurricane season could appear shortly. A weak low pressure circulation could form in the Mozambique Channel at the end of this week, according to the Weather Trend for the week of December 26, 2023 to January 1, 2024, established by the General Directorate of Meteorology. “This low pressure circulation could evolve into a tropical depression, if conditions are favorable. For the moment, the chance of development seems low,” notes Lahatra Mampionona, forecaster with the Weather Forecast Service of the General Directorate of Meteorology in Ampandrianomby, yesterday. Cycloneoi.com, a source of cyclonic information for Reunion and the Indian Ocean area, emphasizes that “the scenario of it becoming a storm is not completely excluded”.

What is certain, however, is that this system will bring rain throughout Madagascar. “A risk of daily accumulations of rain, sometimes abundant, will be monitored in the western and south-western parts from Thursday/Friday”, we can read in this Weather Trend.

Cyclone activities

These precipitations will spread across the Center. The General Directorate of Meteorology has not established a heavy rain watch for the moment. “We will see the weather forecast update by Thursday or Friday, to see if New Year’s Eve will be rainy or not,” continues Lahatra Mampionona. Cycloneoi.com also observes the formation of a second minimum northwest of Reunion. But the environment in which it operates would cast doubt on its development.

The 2023-2024 hurricane season could be close to or below the climatological average, according to the climate outlook for the 2023-2024 season, presented in October. Two or less than two cyclones could land in Madagascar and almost four or less than four could interest it during the 2023-2024 cyclone season. Cyclonic activities will be concentrated from January to April.

Miangalya Ralitera