A dangerous asteroid is approaching Earth. They hurtle through space at breakneck speed

A huge asteroid will pass by the Earth on Wednesday. According to astronomers, it is about the size of the Empire State Building in New York. In addition, it is rushing towards our planet at breakneck speed. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) even classified it as potentially dangerous.

Asteroid 2008 EV5 will pass by the Earth on Wednesday, December 20 at a speed of approximately 19,243 kilometers per hour, writes the City Life portal. In addition, according to experts, it will be very close to our planet. It will approach at a distance of approximately 6.3 million kilometers.

In addition, astronomers are frightened by its size. They estimate the width of the building at 335 meters. In terms of size, the asteroid is roughly comparable to the Empire State Building, which is located in New York, USA, according to experts.

“Although the distance from Earth may seem considerable, it is relatively small in terms of astronomical measurements. Considering the massive size of the asteroid,” the Hindustan Times pointed out.

It is precisely because of its size and speed that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) included it on the list of potentially dangerous objects for our planet. There, the office ranks all objects larger than 150 meters that fly close to Earth at a distance of less than 7.5 million kilometers.

However, according to experts, there is nothing to worry about. The asteroid should miss our planet. So there is no risk of collision.

