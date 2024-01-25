A dangerous incident took place between America and China – Beijing was completely freaked out

US warships and aircraft have been causing trouble and provocation on China’s doorstep while conducting large-scale and regular military activities in the waters and airspace around China

said Colonel Wu Qian, spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Defense, at a press conference in Beijing. According to the commander, China’s response was “reasoned, reasonable, professional and restrained”, adding that the Chinese military will continue to regularly organize military operations around the Taiwan Strait as an exercise.

The US side must stop abusing international law, all dangerous and provocative behavior, and strictly restrain the activities of frontline forces, which is the basic way to avoid sea and air accidents

he emphasized. He then warned the United States not to intervene or provoke in the South China Sea. On Wednesday, the American destroyer John Finn sailed through the 160-kilometer-wide strait that separates mainland China from Taiwan. Beijing considers the island its own province and calls the leaders of Taipei separatists. In connection with the case, the United States stated that its measures are in line with international law, which guarantees freedom of navigation.

The cover image is an illustration. Cover image source: Oguz Yeter/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

