‘A day later, but what a show’: postponed fireworks attract a large audience

Many people still watched the postponed fireworks shows in the Reeshofpark and at the Piushaven in Tilburg on Monday evening. According to the municipality, the fireworks shows attracted audiences of all ages. ‘Great’ and a ‘day later’, but we don’t regret that. What a show,” people responded on social media.

The municipality of Tilburg decided to cancel four planned shows on New Year’s Eve due to the heavy gusts of wind that had been predicted. This meant that the fireworks could not be set off safely.

The shows, a combination of lights, lasers and professional fireworks, continued on Monday evening at seven o’clock. According to the municipality, this is done in an ‘extra impressive’ way. The two shows planned for New Year’s Eve per location were combined into one big show.

In the words of the municipality, Tilburg residents were still able to enjoy and toast the new year together.

Fireworks at the Piushaven in Tilburg (photo: Harold Spierenburg).Fireworks above the Piushaven in Tilburg (photo: Harold Spierenburg).

