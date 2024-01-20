A day to address women’s health

An information and screening day for breast, cervical and colon cancers, the three most common in women, has just been organized at the hospital center with the assistance of the Primary Health Insurance Fund and the Mutuelle sociale agricole du Languedoc who were able to mobilize local stakeholders.

Targeting women aged 50 to 64 as a priority, smears with a local midwife and mammograms with Mammobile professionals were carried out during the day, and colorectal screening kits handed out after an interview with a pharmacist. In addition, Women’s Health Day was also a place for information and prevention thanks to the presence of stands from the Primary Health Insurance Fund, the Regional Cancer Screening Coordination Center and the League Against Cancer. .

Several local partners contributed to the organization of this particularly well-monitored prevention action.

How parents Ineke (44) and Sam (38) felt ripped off by Richard K.: ‘After the notary we were in shock’ – AD
‘Emily in Paris’ actress Ashley Park critically ill in intensive care in Maldives
BENFICA-BOAVISTA, 2-0 Schmidt comments on the departures of Chiquinho, Guedes and Jurásek (video)
Young people are increasingly affected by colorectal cancer and doctors don’t know why
