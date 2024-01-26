“A debt to Portugal”. Inditex CEO opens store in Portugal focused on inclusion

#debt #Portugal #Inditex #CEO #opens #store #Portugal #focused #inclusion

“Portugal was the first country to receive Inditex stores outside of Spain. It only made sense for us to expand here”, said the person in charge, recalling the opening of the first Zara on Rua de Santa Catarina, in Porto, in 1988.

Another Zara Home opened in Portugal, this time in an outlet format, at the Freeport Lisboa Fashion Outlet, in Alcochete. But this one will be different from the others that already exist: with the For&From model, this specific Inditex store employs citizens with intellectual and developmental difficulties.

This is the first opening of this project in Portugal, in partnership with the VilacomVida Association, also responsible for Café Joyeux. In the presentation, the CEO of Inditex, Óscar García Maceiras, admits that this opening was also “a debt to Portugal”.

"Portugal was the first country to receive Inditex stores outside of Spain. It only made sense for us to expand here", said the person in charge at the opening that took place this Thursday. Later, to Jornal Económico, Óscar García Maceiras remembers the expansion to Portugal: 1988, on Rua de Santa Catarina, in Porto. "Today we are still in the same store and it is a huge source of pride."

In fact, this is the first trip of Inditex’s For&From project to Portugal, after already having 14 stores operating in Spain and one in Italy.

“The vision we have at Inditex is that we have to bring our idea of ​​beauty, quality, design to as many people as possible. We speak to societies that are increasingly diverse and more inclusive, which is why we have developed different projects that aim precisely to provide professional development opportunities to people who have some type of disability”, agreed the CEO of the owner of Zara in the presentation.

In her opening speech, and having been the first to open the honors, Filipa Pinto Coelho, president of the VilacomVida association, maintains that the store will give the opportunity to 13 young people with difficulties to enter the job market. In total, the store will have 17 employees.

Filipa Pinto Coelho admitted that “offering these jobs is an opportunity to open your heart and help demystify concepts”. For the president of this association, the “For&Form” project also helps to “defend employability, because first we hire and then we train”. “We have to believe in people with disabilities. They are capable. Each of these young people is an agent of transformation in the world.”

“The Inditex group has become a great form of inclusion. This year we found unique professionalism, commitment and dedication. We feel like making a difference at Inditex. But the heroes are the collaborators.”

Óscar García Maceiras assured that “the entire team present in this store will be an example and the entire Inditex team can learn from these workers”. “This is the first but not the only Inditex and For & From project in Portugal”, he confided. The success of this project in existing markets highlights the opening of more stores in the future.

To JE, the CEO of Inditex also said that the training of these workers is demanding, also maintaining the company’s standards, even if it is adapted to their needs.

Ana Sofia Antunes, Secretary of State for Inclusion, also made a point of being present at the event, where she was well received. “I want to congratulate and thank Inditex for the For&From initiative and project. This project shows that large groups, when they want, can develop projects that address inclusion,” she said.

“We have started inclusion in education and rehabilitation, but without professional opportunities there is no true independence. This is one of the most important pillars, inclusion in the job market.” The Secretary of State also recalled the quota that allowed the introduction of people with disabilities into the public sector, and this measure “has allowed many people to find a professional opportunity”.

“There are 13 professional paths that change and 13 lives that change. It’s an independent life in different aspects”, said Ana Sofia Antunes.

And how does this For&From model work?

Like other stores, Inditex makes a donation for the construction of the store and the business model becomes self-sustainable through the sale of products from previous collections at reduced prices. The benefits obtained at this Zara Home go entirely towards the VilacomVida Association’s social projects.

For&From was born in 2002, 22 years ago, with the opening of a Massimo Dutti store in Barcelona, ​​with the concept then extending to other brands in the group: Pull&Bear, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Tempe Inditex.