A debut through the big gate: Belgian Guillaume de Mevius equals Jacky Ickx with 2nd place in Dakar rally

Guillaume de Mévius finished second on his debut in the Dakar rally. This makes him as good as living legend Jacky Ickx. The overall victory in the Dakar rally was for the Spaniard Carlos Sainz senior for the 4th time.

Guillaume de Mévius moved up considerably in the final days of the Dakar rally. After the bad luck of factory drivers Moraes (Toyota Hilux) and Loeb (Hunter), he rose to 2nd place on Thursday and held onto that position on Friday in the final stage to Yanbu, Saudi Arabia.

De Mévius can look back on an excellent Dakar debut in the queen class. He was the first Belgian since Stéphane Henrard in 2003 to win a stage among the cars. De Mévius also immediately followed in the footsteps of his father Grégoire, who won three stages in 2002.

With his 2nd place in the final standings, he equals living legend Jacky Ickx in his debut, who came second in the cars in both 1986 and 1989. In 1983 Ickx won the Dakar with a Mercedes. To date, he is the only Belgian to win the Dakar among cars.

The overall victory was for Carlos Sainz senior for the 4th time. At 61, the Spaniard is the oldest laureate in the history of the Dakar rally. Sainz drove an Audi this year. For the German car brand, it is the first overall victory in the Dakar rally since its desert debut in 2022.

Sainz’s victory was one of regularity this time, as he was unable to win a single stage this year. “I am very happy that I can make history with Audi,” said Sainz. “I am still at the same level at my age and that does not come naturally. I am working hard for that. I will cherish this victory in the coming weeks.”

De Mévius: “What an insane ending!”

Guillaume de Mévius had to go to great lengths during the final stage to secure second place. The stage victory went to Frenchman Sébastien Loeb, who pulled out all the stops to regain second place.

“This is very emotional. What an insane end to the Dakar,” De Mévius cheered. “As I’ve been saying all week, we would be ready if anything happened up front.”

“A lot happened on Thursday and we moved up to second place. Today we held on. Loeb wins the stage, we are second and also finished second in the standings. It was exciting until the end, but we succeeded “I’ll soon be able to get on the podium between Sainz and Loeb. It’s fantastic!”

This was an extremely tough Dakar, with a lot of kilometers. We are second and very satisfied.



William of Mévius

De Mévius embraced his dad Grégoire de Mévius and posed proudly with team manager Jean-Marc Fortin. “This was my debut at the highest level. We had already proven that we were fast with the T3 last year. Then we finished third in our class. Now we are second overall. It’s crazy.”

“I also hope that this will create something for the future. Guerlain (Chicherit) and I have drawn up a program, but actually nothing is there. I hope this performance will help us.”

“I would like to thank my co-driver Xavier for the good cooperation. A word of thanks to my team Overdrive Racing for their great work. We also determined the strategy together. This was an extremely tough Dakar, with a lot of kilometers. We are second and very satisfied.”

