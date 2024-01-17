A decapitated woman lies on the side of the street

The sponge mattress with which the remains of the deceased were wrapped.

A mysterious body, devoid of a head, was discovered at the edge of the road, in Mangarivotra-Faravohitra. It is a woman, for the moment, unidentified.

A terrifying news story, especially in an upscale district of the capital. The remains of a decapitated woman were discovered on the side of the cobblestone street of Mangarivotra in Faravohitra yesterday morning. School students, passers-by and local residents were horrified.

The lifeless body was abandoned on the sidewalk, at the foot of a pile of rubble and a pile of earthen bricks. Some people in the neighborhood said they had noticed, for several minutes, the presence of a large woven polypropylene bag, with a sponge mattress tied in the middle with a cloth. But they were far from imagining that a deceased human being was wrapped inside.

Pedestrians found the shape of the bag and the mattress suspicious. Furthermore, leaving them there and not in a garbage bin if they were domestic waste seemed strange to them. They then decided to inspect them. It was then that they touched a human body, already in a state of rigor mortis.

Criminal thesis

An alert was received by the National Police. The police noticed the body around 7:30 a.m. According to them, her head was no longer there and she had no identification on her, giving no possibility of estimating her age. On the other hand, she was still young, if we look at her skin.

The fine sleuths did not find any other suspicious traces all around the place. The evidence collected suggests that the victim was killed elsewhere, before being exposed at the scene.

An investigation is opened to understand the crime and unmask all those who participated in it. The only certainty, according to the police’s criminal theory, is that this is not the kind of assassination that a single individual can carry out.

The body was taken to the morgue. Preliminary information received from the establishment reveals that this woman’s death dates back to the night of Monday to Tuesday. The medical examiner will carry out the autopsy when his family arrives. He is the only one who can attest to whether she had been raped or not. She still had all her clothes.

Embroidery Leonard