A deceased and buried employee reappears

Declared dead and buried in 2021, a young man resurfaced on Sunday in Mahaboboka Sakaraha. At the time of the events, the latter was reported missing and a body found in a neighboring town was identified as his.

The remains were taken to the family vault in Soahazo Sakaraha for the funeral. The young man had to work for the family of a trader who runs the Bar Kata in Tsianaloka Toliara. He was then taken to Sakaraha where he was to serve.

Some time after his arrival, the young man mysteriously disappeared. Suddenly, his employers were suspected of having had something to do with it. The tension rose a notch and the situation became more and more harmful when the remains likely to be his were found and injuries were noted.

While the young man’s relatives and his employers resigned themselves after the macabre discovery and the funeral, the ghost reappeared in the flesh, two years later. Spotted by his employers, he was brought back to his parents as soon as he was found. However, what really happened has not yet been communicated.

Andry Manase