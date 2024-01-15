A decision was made in the chemical horror in Avcılar – Last Minute Türkiye News

#decision #chemical #horror #Avcılar #Minute #Türkiye #News

STATEMENT FROM KADEM

Women and Democracy Foundation (KADEM) stated that Mehmet Yıldız’s 20-year prison sentence for attempting to kill Yasemin Uzunçelebi by pouring chemicals on her is a consolation for faith in justice and calming public conscience.

In the statement made by KADEM, it was stated that the victim Yasemin Uzunçelebi was seriously injured by Mehmet Yıldız, who entered her house in Avcılar unannounced at night on October 5, 2021, by pouring a chemical substance on her head.

In the statement, it was stated that a lawsuit was filed against the defendant with a request for a prison term of 13 to 20 years for the crime of attempting to kill with monstrous feelings or torture, and said, “In the report submitted to the file at the Küçükçekmece 2nd High Criminal Court, due to the attack he suffered, Uzunçelebi’s face, neck and scalp were damaged. “It has been stated that organ loss occurs due to burns, approximately 20 percent of the body surface area is burned, the patient becomes completely dependent on someone else and now becomes 95 percent disabled.” It was said.

In the statement, the following was noted:

“In the hearing held today, the defendant was sentenced to aggravated life imprisonment for attempting to kill with a monstrous feeling or by inflicting torture, as mentioned in the first sentence of the verdict, and to 20 years’ imprisonment for being in the attempt phase. As in every incident that deeply wounds the conscience of society, in the case heard today, Yasemin, the victim of violence, was sentenced to life imprisonment. “We sided with Uzunçelebi. The sentence given by the court to the defendant Mehmet Yıldız will not return Yasemin to her former healthy life, but it will be a consolation for the belief in justice and calming the public conscience.”

As KADEM, we hope that such sad events will not be repeated again and said, “We will continue to fight for the physical and spiritual integrity, material and moral dignity and honor of women in all areas of life. In this sense, we are always and completely against violence against women, no matter where the attack comes from. It is announced with respect.” expressions were used.