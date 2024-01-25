A decisive shift for construction sites

The rehabilitation of the C3 canal is one of the major projects of the PRODUIR project.

At each stage of the project, PRODUIR highlights dialogue. This process is essential in view of the projects that will have to be implemented this year.

This year 2024, PRODUIR will take a decisive turn through the major projects that will be carried out in Greater Antananarivo, such as the strengthening of sections of the banks of the C3 canal, the second phase of urban works and other institutional support.

The first stage of the work which will begin shortly will be the partial reinforcement work on the banks of the C3 canal. This work consists of the construction of low walls for the banks, the development of borders along the canal and the buffer basins located along the canal. The masonry protection walls will have a total length of 6 km. Cofferdams (dams intended for temporary water retention) will be put in place as well as some comfort works linked to bank works, such as outlets or various frame scuppers. A total of six sections will be rehabilitated. These large-scale projects require commitment from stakeholders but also ongoing dialogue with local populations.

Transparency

Advanced support measures will be deployed during the work such as environmental measures, maintaining traffic flow, maintaining the existing road and site organization.

To deal with various issues that may arise, PRODUIR and its stakeholders emphasize transparency and dialogue. “Dialogue and permanent exchanges are part of PRODUIR’s priorities at each stage or in the face of problems that may arise given the scale of the projects that will be carried out,” confides Mamy Reine Razanadrafara, social protection expert at PRODUIR. Moreover, the Project House which was opened aims at this spirit of openness and transparency. The constant hydraulic problems that threaten thousands of Antananarivo residents each rainy season highlight that the rehabilitation of the C3 canal is a priority for the protection of the Antananarivo plain.

