A delicious snack that will help you lose weight while you chew it: made scientific arguments

#delicious #snack #lose #weight #chew #scientific #arguments

When the new year comes, most people set new goals for themselves – and for some, the goal is to start eating healthy. Losing weight can be difficult, but maintaining a healthy lifestyle is important anyway because it helps prevent certain diseases like type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Watching what you eat is a good start to a healthy diet. A nutritionist from the United Kingdom has revealed that there is one “superfood” that we can munch on to maintain a slimmer waistline.

A study conducted at King’s College London showed that following a healthy lifestyle for 18 weeks can improve waistlines, lower blood pressure and improve the balance of fat in a person’s blood.

Dr. Sarah Berry, Associate Professor of Nutritional Sciences at King’s College London, Zoe’s lead researcher and co-author of the study, pointed out that such a perfect snack is almonds, they provide many benefits to the body.

Eating healthy will always be good for your body, but research findings show that when you start eating unhealthy snacks like chips or cookies after a healthy meal, the nutritional value of the healthy meal is lost on the dog. By swapping out unhealthy snacks for healthier ones, you’ll get all the nutrients you need.

Although the fat is “fatty”, a handful of almonds contain healthy fiber and fat, they are not absorbed as well compared to others.

Berry says, “We know from my research that if you eat almonds, on average, about 30 percent of the calories are released because of the structure of the almonds as a food, so they’re a great filling snack.”

Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, who led the study, warns of the damage that highly processed foods can do to our waistlines. Foods are generally classified as processed foods if they contain five or more ingredients that are not considered natural cooking ingredients: sweeteners, colorings, preservatives, and emulsifiers.

“For people who have a large waistline, the main culprit is processed food. This contributes to overeating and weight gain,” he explained.

S. Berry also added: “Because of processing, we eat processed food 50 percent faster. “When comparing people who eat processed foods to those who follow a minimally processed diet, people in the processed food group typically consume about 500 more calories.”

She explained that this is because highly processed foods tend to be digested in the “higher intestinal tract” where there are fewer “satiety receptors”. Because of this, the doctor pointed out, there are fewer hormonal signals to tell your body that you are full – so you will eat more for this reason.”

Powered by mirror.co.uk.