A depression lurks around

Cyclonic disturbances could soon form in the Indian Ocean and the Mozambique Channel

Madagascar is in the heart of the hurricane season. The formation of other cyclones cannot be ruled out after the passage of Alvaro.

Other low pressure systems could develop around Madagascar in January. Oceanic and atmospheric conditions will still be favorable to the formation of new cyclonic disturbances in the Indian Ocean and in the Mozambique Channel, between January 16 and 31, according to the update of seasonal forecasts, established by the general management of Meteorology, on January 3.

These systems could evolve near the regions of Sava, Diana, Sofia, Boeny, Melaky, Menabe and Atsinanana, according to details provided by the Weather Service. However, this risk would be low. On Cycloneoi.com, a source of cyclonic information and weather ally, it is indicated “a suspicious area could take shape, with an increasing cyclogenesis signal, from D+7 or +8 (i.e. in a week). The genesis zone could be located in the North-East or North of the Mascarenes.” Or in the Indian Ocean.

The landing of a second cyclone on the coasts of Madagascar, during this hurricane season, cannot be ruled out.

Preparations

This season promises to be close to or below the climatological average. And the number of systems that interest Madagascar per season is four, while the number of systems that land on our coasts is two.

Preparations should always be made to avoid significant damage. As the Weather Service always points out, in the current context of climate change, it only takes one intense cyclone to cause considerable damage. Alvaro, for example, which landed in Morombe, at the stage of a strong tropical storm, and which crossed the island, from the southwest to the southeast, left quite significant damage.

Also Read:  An Italian priest gave Jesus two mothers in Nativity

Around ten deaths, tens of thousands of victims, hundreds of homes flooded, destroyed or damaged, thousands of hectares of rice fields flooded, national roads cut. Many of these victims are still in accommodation sites. Authorities in the regions hit hard by Alvaro suggest that their administration areas were not sufficiently prepared for the arrival and passage of a cyclone. Their hosting sites were reportedly non-functional.

Miangalya Ralitera

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY – Early legislative elections in sight
NATIONAL ASSEMBLY – Early legislative elections in sight
Posted on
ROOT RICE – Two people taken into custody
ROOT RICE – Two people taken into custody
Posted on
This is like saying yes to polar bear hunting, Ulf
This is like saying yes to polar bear hunting, Ulf
Posted on
Gintas Petrus joked after the mistake in the Dakar prologue: the Chinese are to blame, where is the Communist Party looking? | Sports
Gintas Petrus joked after the mistake in the Dakar prologue: the Chinese are to blame, where is the Communist Party looking? | Sports
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News