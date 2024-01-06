A depression lurks around

Cyclonic disturbances could soon form in the Indian Ocean and the Mozambique Channel

Madagascar is in the heart of the hurricane season. The formation of other cyclones cannot be ruled out after the passage of Alvaro.

Other low pressure systems could develop around Madagascar in January. Oceanic and atmospheric conditions will still be favorable to the formation of new cyclonic disturbances in the Indian Ocean and in the Mozambique Channel, between January 16 and 31, according to the update of seasonal forecasts, established by the general management of Meteorology, on January 3.

These systems could evolve near the regions of Sava, Diana, Sofia, Boeny, Melaky, Menabe and Atsinanana, according to details provided by the Weather Service. However, this risk would be low. On Cycloneoi.com, a source of cyclonic information and weather ally, it is indicated “a suspicious area could take shape, with an increasing cyclogenesis signal, from D+7 or +8 (i.e. in a week). The genesis zone could be located in the North-East or North of the Mascarenes.” Or in the Indian Ocean.

The landing of a second cyclone on the coasts of Madagascar, during this hurricane season, cannot be ruled out.

Preparations

This season promises to be close to or below the climatological average. And the number of systems that interest Madagascar per season is four, while the number of systems that land on our coasts is two.

Preparations should always be made to avoid significant damage. As the Weather Service always points out, in the current context of climate change, it only takes one intense cyclone to cause considerable damage. Alvaro, for example, which landed in Morombe, at the stage of a strong tropical storm, and which crossed the island, from the southwest to the southeast, left quite significant damage.

Around ten deaths, tens of thousands of victims, hundreds of homes flooded, destroyed or damaged, thousands of hectares of rice fields flooded, national roads cut. Many of these victims are still in accommodation sites. Authorities in the regions hit hard by Alvaro suggest that their administration areas were not sufficiently prepared for the arrival and passage of a cyclone. Their hosting sites were reportedly non-functional.

Miangalya Ralitera