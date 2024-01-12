A devastating statement has arrived for Moscow: the Russian winter offensive has failed

#devastating #statement #arrived #Moscow #Russian #winter #offensive #failed

According to the Ukrainian military leader, the Russians are attacking Ukrainian positions on several fronts, but they have only achieved very little success. According to him, despite the fact that Moscow has the ability to extract greater results than this, it can be seen that the winter offensive will not bring them the expected outcome.

According to Syrskyi, the lack of success is clearly demonstrated by the fact that the occupation of several settlements had to be rescheduled several times, as they could not keep to the original plans.

Earlier, it was reported that the Russians carried out significant troop consolidations at several points of the front line, and attacks were launched on the eastern front line against the cities of Kupyansk, Kreminna, Liman in the north, further south than Bakhmut, while in the area of ​​Marijinka and Avgyijivka settlements in the southern part of the section. For the time being, only small areas were occupied by the Russian troops, and the capture of Marijinka in particular can be called a success for them.

Cover image source: Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images