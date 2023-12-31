A disastrous signal from China at the end of the year. It hasn’t been this bad for months

#disastrous #signal #China #year #hasnt #bad #months

Official the manufacturing PMI dropped in China to 49 points – the National Bureau of Statistics announced on Sunday. That result was weaker than the median forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg, which was 49.6. The reading corresponded to the level from June, the agency reports. So it hasn’t been this bad for half a year.

China. Economy activity down

The activity rate in the services sector is of little consolation here. It increased in December to 50.4 from 50.2 in November. As the agency calculates – thanks to the expansion in the construction sector. This is all because infrastructure investments carried out by the government have accelerated in recent months. Any reading above 50 indicates an expansion compared to the previous month, while a reading below this level indicates a recession.

PMI data provided further signals of the weakness of the Chinese economy at the end of the year. They are likely to put pressure on fiscal and monetary authorities and force them to take urgent action. The leaders of the Middle Kingdom pledged to maintain a pro-growth attitude in 2024.

Low domestic demand, falling imports

“Weaker-than-expected PMI data showed that economic growth has weakened again in the face of the low season and winter weather,” Xing Zhaopeng, senior strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group, explained in an interview with Bloomberg. “It cannot be ruled out that the central bank will reduce interest rates in early January,” he added.

NBS analyst Zhao Qinghe said that the biggest problem reported by some companies in the official PMI survey was “falling foreign orders coupled with insufficient domestic demand“

Weak demand and falling consumer confidence are also reflected in deepening consumer price deflation and falling imports. Moreover, analysts predict that the crisis on the real estate market will continue, which will further limit the demand for various types of goods – from furniture to household appliances.

This is confirmed by the index for new factory orders, which dropped to 48.7 as a result of weakening demand. The index measuring new export orders also shrank – to 45.8.

Europe is in stagnation

Data from the Chinese economy do not bode well for the world. Stagnation may cause subsequent readings for Europe to remain low. In December, the PMI for the euro zone amounted to 44.2 points for industry, the same as last month. Experts expected an increase.

– Economic activity for the euro area declined at a faster pace in December, closing the fourth quarter with the fastest decline in production in 11 years (if we exclude the pandemic months of 2022). A decline was recorded in both the manufacturing and services sectors. Although both sectors experienced a deeper decline in new orders, which led to the depletion of production backlogs. Employment decreased for the second month in a row as companies reduced production capacity in response to the shrinking order portfolio and the continuing poor outlook for 2024, commented the S&P agency that published the data.

