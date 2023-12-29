A disease spreads among the pilot crews of a Chinese company… and several flights were cancelled

#disease #spreads #among #pilot #crews #Chinese #company.. #flights #cancelled

Statement from Cathay Pacific: “The total number of cancellations since mid-December has amounted to less than 1% of all passenger flights operated.”

Published on: December 29, 2023: 10:14 AM GST Last updated: December 29, 2023: 10:39 AM GST

The leading airline Cathay Pacific, based in Hong Kong, reported that it had canceled many scheduled flights since mid-December, due to a seasonal illness that had spread among its pilot crews.

The company said, in a statement today, Friday: “The absenteeism rates of pilots due to seasonal illness in the company reached a higher rate than expected on certain days in the month of December.”

The company added: “In general, our operations are proceeding normally, with a significant increase in the number of flights we operate during the peak holiday season.” According to what the South China Morning Post reported about the company.

It is noteworthy that the company decided to “cancel a small number of flights in advance” in order to ensure its success in providing services.

The statement added: “The total number of cancellations since mid-December has reached less than 1% of all passenger flights that were operated.”

In a context related to the health situation in China, at the beginning of this December, Republican members of the US Senate sent a call to US President Joe Biden to limit flights between the United States and China due to the outbreak of a respiratory virus in China.

The Chinese Ministry of Health announced that the significant increase in respiratory and chest diseases in the country, which attracted the attention of the World Health Organization, is caused by influenza and other causes, not including a new virus.

Also Read:  The desire to stay at home and the role of technology in Spanish healthcare

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Losing weight doesn’t work? 3 features could be to blame
Losing weight doesn’t work? 3 features could be to blame
Posted on
‘Happy end of AMLO’, projected with drones – El Financiero
‘Happy end of AMLO’, projected with drones – El Financiero
Posted on
The highest salaries in November are new names and salaries of 56 thousand. euros
The highest salaries in November are new names and salaries of 56 thousand. euros
Posted on
Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 29 December 2023
Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 29 December 2023
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News