A disease spreads among the pilot crews of a Chinese company… and several flights were cancelled

Published on: December 29, 2023: 10:14 AM GST Last updated: December 29, 2023: 10:39 AM GST

The leading airline Cathay Pacific, based in Hong Kong, reported that it had canceled many scheduled flights since mid-December, due to a seasonal illness that had spread among its pilot crews.

The company said, in a statement today, Friday: “The absenteeism rates of pilots due to seasonal illness in the company reached a higher rate than expected on certain days in the month of December.”

The company added: “In general, our operations are proceeding normally, with a significant increase in the number of flights we operate during the peak holiday season.” According to what the South China Morning Post reported about the company.

It is noteworthy that the company decided to “cancel a small number of flights in advance” in order to ensure its success in providing services.

The statement added: “The total number of cancellations since mid-December has reached less than 1% of all passenger flights that were operated.”

In a context related to the health situation in China, at the beginning of this December, Republican members of the US Senate sent a call to US President Joe Biden to limit flights between the United States and China due to the outbreak of a respiratory virus in China.

The Chinese Ministry of Health announced that the significant increase in respiratory and chest diseases in the country, which attracted the attention of the World Health Organization, is caused by influenza and other causes, not including a new virus.