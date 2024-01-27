A dispute between two people residing illegally goes badly in Mons: stabbings were exchanged

#dispute #people #residing #illegally #badly #Mons #stabbings #exchanged

This afternoon, a conflict between two people residing illegally turned bad on rue du Hautbois in the city center of Mons. It was around 4:15 p.m. when the two individuals came to blows before exchanging knife blows.

However, no shots were fired and the police quickly intervened.

According to our information, rue du Hautbois was closed to traffic for the rest of the afternoon while investigators did their work.

As for the state of health of the two protagonists, it has not been communicated to us at the time of writing these lines.

More information will follow.