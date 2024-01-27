A dispute between two people residing illegally goes badly in Mons: stabbings were exchanged

#dispute #people #residing #illegally #badly #Mons #stabbings #exchanged

This afternoon, a conflict between two people residing illegally turned bad on rue du Hautbois in the city center of Mons. It was around 4:15 p.m. when the two individuals came to blows before exchanging knife blows.

However, no shots were fired and the police quickly intervened.

According to our information, rue du Hautbois was closed to traffic for the rest of the afternoon while investigators did their work.

As for the state of health of the two protagonists, it has not been communicated to us at the time of writing these lines.

More information will follow.

Also Read:  The water level in Latvian rivers will continue to rise

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Dengue and malaria epidemics: protect yourself from mosquitoes day and night
Dengue and malaria epidemics: protect yourself from mosquitoes day and night
Posted on
Fausta Marija Leščiauskaitė. I’m not a feminist because my dress is sexy and I like to rattle pots
Fausta Marija Leščiauskaitė. I’m not a feminist because my dress is sexy and I like to rattle pots
Posted on
the cheapest mobile internet and fiber tariffs?
the cheapest mobile internet and fiber tariffs?
Posted on
Human Existence in Another Universe (As a Dialectical Hypothesis of Materialism)
Human Existence in Another Universe (As a Dialectical Hypothesis of Materialism)
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News