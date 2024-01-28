A distorted mural reveals the brutal secret of ancient Egypt

#distorted #mural #reveals #brutal #secret #ancient #Egypt

Tutankhamun, who in the XVIII. He was one of the last rulers of the Egyptian dynasty, and he is considered one of the most famous ancient Egyptian rulers worldwide. This is particularly remarkable as he was only the head of Egypt for a short time and his pyramids were not even built during his reign, partly because he died very young and thus soon lost his throne. According to Egyptian tradition the pyramids of the pharaohs began to be built when they had just come to power, as such construction could take decades.

Tutankhamun, who was probably Akhenaten’s son, ascended the throne at an extremely young age of only 9. This happened at such a young age that the government was largely taken over by other influential leaders such as Ay and Horemheb. These advisers carried out many reforms on behalf of the ruler, which primarily affected the Egyptian religion. Recent research highlights that these reforms can be linked to Ay.

Tutankhamun’s tomb was probably built for Ay, researchers had already realized this, and later it was Ay who pushed Tutankhamun’s memory into the background. The former ruler was buried so quickly that the scenes and figures painted on the wall had not even dried, the tomb was sealed like that, which is why brown spots appeared on the walls, the secret of which scientists did not find out before, only later did they identify that these were microbes .

The wall was still damp during the hasty closure, which is why they formed. The stains were not removed by the scientists, they were left there, as their analysis can provide a lot of important information about what conditions might have prevailed in the environment when Tutankhamun lived.

(Source: Daily Mail)