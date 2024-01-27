A doctor determines the dangerous level of low blood pressure

#doctor #determines #dangerous #level #blood #pressure

Dr. Olga Bokeria, a cardiovascular disease specialist, says that if a person’s blood pressure level is 90/60 and he feels in a normal healthy state, there is no need to worry.

She continues, but if the health condition worsens, the necessary measures must be taken.

She says: “We must know that blood pressure is considered low if it is less than 60/90 mm Hg. But many believe that this indicates that the blood pressure level is low, even though in reality these are normal numbers.”

According to her, what matters is how a person feels. If everything is normal for him then there is no need to worry. But if he feels dizzy, weak, has blurry vision, and is about to lose consciousness, these are really worrying signs.

The doctor points out that there are three reasons for low blood pressure: 1- Change in body position. 2- Standing for a long period of time (especially children and young people). 3- After eating.

But these causes should not be confused with severe low blood pressure caused by blood loss, infection, allergic reaction, acute coronary syndrome, or damage to the nervous system.

!function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.getItemsByTagName(s);[0];if(!d.getElementById(id)){js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src=”//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js”;fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs);}}(document,”script”,”twitter-wjs”);”);
//},3000);
}
});
//$(window).bind(‘scroll’);
$(window).scroll(function () {
if (alreadyLoaded_facebookConnect == false) {
alreadyLoaded_facebookConnect = true;
// $(window).unbind(‘scroll’);
// console.log(” scroll loaded”);

(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.async = true;
js._https = true;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/all.js#xfbml=1&appId=148379388602322”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
// pre_loader();
// $(window).unbind(‘mousemove’);
//setTimeout(function(){
// $(‘#boxTwitter’).html(“Tweets by @tayyar_org”);
//},3000);

Also Read:  Just for 1 spoon! It cuts cough instantly

var scriptTag = document.createElement(“script”);
scriptTag.type = “text/javascript”
scriptTag.src = ”
scriptTag.async = true;
document.getElementsByTagName(“head”)[0].appendChild(scriptTag);

(function () {
$.getScript(” function () { });
});

}
});

//$(window).load(function () {
// setTimeout(function(){
// // add the returned content to a newly created script tag
// var se = document.createElement(‘script’);
// se.type = “text/javascript”;
// //se.async = true;
// se.text = “setTimeout(function(){ pre_loader(); },5000); “;
// document.getElementsByTagName(‘body’)[0].appendChild(se);
// },5000);
//});

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Home remedies for colds: Onion in a sock is said to relieve coughs
Home remedies for colds: Onion in a sock is said to relieve coughs
Posted on
Berlin has finally woken up. Alfa.lt
Berlin has finally woken up. Alfa.lt
Posted on
Online shopping, watch out for scams: how to make sure a site is safe
Online shopping, watch out for scams: how to make sure a site is safe
Posted on
Mars helicopter “Ingenuity” can no longer fly
Mars helicopter “Ingenuity” can no longer fly
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News