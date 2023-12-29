A doctor gives advice to overcome the flu: paracetamol and water, the key

These weeks it is rare to find someone who does not have or has had symptoms compatible with the flu. Cough, mucus, chest pain, muscle pain are indicative of this disease that is skyrocketing its infection rates this winter.

The percentage of flu positivity increased to 24.8% in the week of December 18 to 24 compared to 20.6% the previous week, an increase that also occurred with SARS-CoV-2 which reached 13.6% positivity compared to the previous 12.6%, according to the latest data from the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII).

Flu symptoms

  • Worsening of chronic conditions.
  • Seizures.
  • Constant pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen.
  • Persistent dizziness, confusion, difficulty waking up.
  • Do not urinate.
  • Intense muscle pain.
  • Intense weakness or instability.
  • Fever or cough that improves but recurs or worsens.
  • Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.

Flu symptoms in babies

  • Sudden fever.
  • Shaking chills.
  • Body pains.
  • Sore throat
  • Dry cough.
  • Nasal drip.
  • Some babies may vomit and have loose stools.

David Andina, National Prize winner in Medicine and emergency pediatrician, offers a series of tips on his Twitter account to overcome this flu that is affecting so many people: “If you are all (or almost all) at home with fever, cough, runny nose, headache, muscle pain, abdominal discomfort… this Christmas it’s not COVID, it’s FLU. “The treatment is the same: paracetamol and plenty of hydration.

When should we consult a doctor?

Andina adds a series of tips to know when to go to a doctor:

  • In case it appears:
  • Difficulty breathing.
  • Sudden worsening.
  • Worsening after seven days of illness.
  • Chest pain.
  • Bloody expectoration.
  • Bluish or purple appearance of the skin and lips.
  • Dizziness or alterations in consciousness.
  • High fever that persists for more than three days.
  • Drop in blood pressure.
  • Other symptoms other than the usual flu symptoms.
In children, it is recommended to pay attention to the following signs:

  • Accelerated breathing.
  • Difficulty breathing.
  • Difficulty waking up.
  • Skin rash.
  • Nausea.
  • Extreme irritability

