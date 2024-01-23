A double-lane bridge soon to be operational

Work is progressing rapidly on the side of the bridge located in Ambohimandroso. Users of National Road No. 7 should no longer have fear when they pass the entrance to the town of Ambohimandroso, more precisely at kilometer point eighty-seven (PK 87) towards Antsirabe from the capital. “The work on the construction of the double-lane bridge is almost 87% complete,” announced the Minister of Public Works, Colonel Ndriamihaja Livah Andrianatrehina, during his visit to the site this weekend.

One of the works in progress is the asphalting of the road leading out of the bridge, as well as the construction of protections on each side of the bridge. The nightmares of users of this bridge faced with heavy traffic jams and the risk of accidents will be nothing more than memories. In addition to being double track, construction is expected to be completed by the end of February. “Operation is expected around mid-March,” adds the minister. Fatal accidents could be avoided after this new large 60 meter bridge is operational. Congestion when passing over this narrow bridge will also be resolved. This operating date should be achieved, as the conditions required for construction meet standards.

The bridge under construction is made of concrete and, as a double lane, allows several vehicles to use it simultaneously. In this case, development progress is also expected thanks to it. “It will be one of the elements of development for the large part of the city of Vakinankaratra. In the event that the transport of goods to the city will improve and be less difficult,” continues this official.

It is important to note that this work is part of the Madagascar Road Sector Sustainable Development Project (PDDR). Other works are still on standby.

Miora Raharisolo