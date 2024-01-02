A driver hits a pedestrian and flees

Analysis of the hubcap found reveals that it is a Fiat Tipo.

A driver actively sought by the police and gendarmerie. On New Year’s Day, the guy mowed down a pedestrian. A mother was killed instantly. The little boy who accompanied him escaped the worst. After the accident, the driver committed a hit-and-run accident while continuing to drive at high speed. The accident occurred early in the morning around 6 a.m., the road being clear, he managed to disappear into the wild.

While the fugitive thinks he has managed to leave the scene without any clue likely to unmask him, elements which detached from his vehicle after the accident are likely to allow investigators to go back to him one thing after another. . In fact, one of the vehicle’s mirrors fell and one of the hubcaps came off as a result. Examination of the hubcap reveals that it is an original part for Fiat brand light vehicles.

A comparison of the part found with the models available for the brand reveals that the part is specific to the Fiat Tipo.

The information provided online indicates that it would be a Fiat Tipo on which a 1.4 liter petrol engine with 16 valves is mounted. A city car produced in the years 2016 and 2017. Furthermore, similarities can also be noted on the rearview mirror of the vehicle in this series and the one reduced to pieces, discovered at the scene of the accident.

The boy who accompanied the deceased claims not to have had time to remember the registration number of the crazy vehicle.

On the other hand, he noted that it is a black car. As Fiat Tipos are not numerous in the capital, the elements gathered should very soon lead to the identification of the vehicle. What’s more, it is in a similar situation that the surveillance cameras of public and private establishments or those placed in street corners by the authorities

prove themselves by using recordings taken in the moments following the accident. Another element likely to shed light on this manslaughter given that the direction taken by the vehicle after the collision is known.

The accident occurred on the road surrounding Lake Anosy below Isoraka. The mother and her son were going to worship at church when the Fiat hit them.

Andry Manase