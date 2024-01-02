A driver hits a pedestrian and flees

Analysis of the hubcap found reveals that it is a Fiat Tipo.

A driver actively sought by the police and gendarmerie. On New Year’s Day, the guy mowed down a pedestrian. A mother was killed instantly. The little boy who accompanied him escaped the worst. After the accident, the driver committed a hit-and-run accident while continuing to drive at high speed. The accident occurred early in the morning around 6 a.m., the road being clear, he managed to disappear into the wild.

While the fugitive thinks he has managed to leave the scene without any clue likely to unmask him, elements which detached from his vehicle after the accident are likely to allow investigators to go back to him one thing after another. . In fact, one of the vehicle’s mirrors fell and one of the hubcaps came off as a result. Examination of the hubcap reveals that it is an original part for Fiat brand light vehicles.

A comparison of the part found with the models available for the brand reveals that the part is specific to the Fiat Tipo.

Worship

The information provided online indicates that it would be a Fiat Tipo on which a 1.4 liter petrol engine with 16 valves is mounted. A city car produced in the years 2016 and 2017. Furthermore, similarities can also be noted on the rearview mirror of the vehicle in this series and the one reduced to pieces, discovered at the scene of the accident.

The boy who accompanied the deceased claims not to have had time to remember the registration number of the crazy vehicle.

Also Read:  He hacks his ex-wife to death

On the other hand, he noted that it is a black car. As Fiat Tipos are not numerous in the capital, the elements gathered should very soon lead to the identification of the vehicle. What’s more, it is in a similar situation that the surveillance cameras of public and private establishments or those placed in street corners by the authorities

prove themselves by using recordings taken in the moments following the accident. Another element likely to shed light on this manslaughter given that the direction taken by the vehicle after the collision is known.

The accident occurred on the road surrounding Lake Anosy below Isoraka. The mother and her son were going to worship at church when the Fiat hit them.

Andry Manase

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Only 30% of the people agree…Criticizing Zhang Honglu’s “political views” has made Lin Guochun take action – Politics – China Times News Network
Only 30% of the people agree…Criticizing Zhang Honglu’s “political views” has made Lin Guochun take action – Politics – China Times News Network
Posted on
War in Ukraine. Explosions shake Kiev again – Russia launched missiles
War in Ukraine. Explosions shake Kiev again – Russia launched missiles
Posted on
new record in a few hours
new record in a few hours
Posted on
Bobby Kotick: Former subordinates speak plainly about the ex-CEO
Bobby Kotick: Former subordinates speak plainly about the ex-CEO
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News